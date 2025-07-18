Son hits and kills father in a dispute in Njoro

A man was arrested after he hit and killed his father in a domestic feud in Naishi, Njoro, Nakuru County.

The deceased was identified as Peter Mugi, 69.

The assailant used a jembe to hit the deceased in the head, inflicting serious and deadly injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital after the July 15, 2025 incident, where he was attended to and discharged.

He developed complications two days later with his body being swollen, before he was rushed back to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the man had visible injuries on the forehead and a swollen head.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Sotik, Bomet County are investigating the death of a student with the National Youth Service whose body was found in the area.

He was rushed to Kapkatet County Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries and later identified as Vincent Kirenge Otieno.

He was on secondment to the Bureti National Polytechnic and studying electrical operations.

The body was preserved at the local mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said of the July 17 incident.

And a man drowned in a 30-foot borehole at a home in Keroka town, Kisii County.

The body of Zachariah Nyasende Nyamwaya was found in the well long after he had drowned.

The body was retrieved from the well by members of the public, and it had no visible physical injuries. Police said they are investigating how he died. An autopsy is planned on the body to determine the cause of the death, police said on Thursday July 17.

Elsewhere, a clerk at the Kapchorwa Tea Factory in Nandi County was killed by floods after a lorry he was traveling in was swept by raging water at Karnel Bridge.

The lorry was carrying green tea leaves, and on board were the driver, and two passengers, including a conductor and the deceased identified as Philip Kipyego Kimtai.

Police officers and members of the public teamed up and rescued the driver and the conductor, who were taken to a local hospital, while the clerk was swept by the raging waters.

The body was later retrieved from the water and taken to a local mortuary after the incident.