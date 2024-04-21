Son of Gen Ogolla Clarifies Father’s Relationship with Ruto, Criticizes Bloggers

Joel Rabuku, son of the late Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla, has spoken out in defense of his father’s relationship with President William Ruto.

Addressing attendees at his father’s burial ceremony in Ng’iya, Siaya County, Rabuku emphasized that the two leaders shared a sincere and productive working relationship, despite rumors circulating on social media suggesting otherwise.

He pointed to occasions where President Ruto hosted the Chief of Defence Forces at State House, underscoring the effective collaboration that ensued from their partnership.

“Today, I want to talk about the son of Alego. Your Excellency, until yesterday, people were speculating (on why the President appointed him). I want to clear the air with the conversations I had with my father about his time with the President,” Rabuku said.

“He did not really divulge any national security issues. The President did not have to appoint him and initially, he saw his competencies and decided this is the man for the job. Quickly, they became friends and formed a serious chemistry which he would tell me about. It is not the President alone but the deputy president as well.”

“I want to clear the air about my father’s time with the President. I know President Ruto’s tears yesterday were genuine,” he added.

“People should stop rumours. These guys were friends at State House. My father told me he loved the President and they were good friends.”

He also criticized certain publications, which he categorized as bloggers, for their mishandling of the news surrounding the helicopter crash that resulted in the loss of 10 lives.

Without explicitly naming the offenders, he contended that the way in which the images of the helicopter were disseminated was lacking in sensitivity.

“When my mother called and told me that your father had gone down in a helicopter crash, there are so useless bloggers so quick to post pictures. I have been told that my father has gone down and 10 minutes later, I am seeing a helicopter burning. What does that mean, of course, he is dead,” he said.

“People are so insensitive. So you broke the News, have you received an honour for breaking the news that the general is dead? Let us be sensitive.”

On Saturday, Dr Ruto clarified that he met with Ogolla to discuss the conduct of the General Election before Ogolla’s subsequent appointment as CDF.

Ruto stated that during the meeting, the late General presented him with three options, one of which was a plea for forgiveness.

“General Ogolla told me the following, Mr President, I have no defence, I will not try to defend myself, what happened was wrong,” revealed the president.

“You can either send me to court-martial, have me retire, or forgive me.”

Ruto, however, opted to appoint based on merit, disregarding suggestions to select a general from his tribe, despite it being presented to him as a safer choice.