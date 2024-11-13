South Korean Actor Song Jae Lim Found Dead at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Lim, known for his breakout role in the K-drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, was found dead on Tuesday in his Seoul home.

The 39-year-old, who began his career as a model, rose to prominence in the period drama in 2012, before going on to star in other variety shows and television series.

Reports say a note was found in the apartment, with police adding that there is no evidence of foul play.

His death has renewed concerns over the immense pressures facing those in South Korea’s entertainment industry.

South Korean stars paid tribute to Song following news of his death.

Fellow actor Yoo Sun, who worked alongside Song in the 2016 series Our Gap Soon, posted a photo of them together on Instagram with the caption: “It’s too sad, it hurts so much… May you find peace and rest.”

Another actor, Park Ho San said in an Instagram post: “Since you were always so cheerful, it’s hard to believe [the news].”

According to news site Yonhap, the actor’s family said they wished to hold a small funeral involving only family members.

South Korea’s entertainment industry is known for its high-pressure environment, where celebrities are held to strict standards over their appearances and behaviour.

The recent deaths of high-profile celebrities — including Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun, K-pop stars Moonbin, Goo Hara and Sulli — have raised concerns about the toll such pressures may have taken.

By BBC News