Sonny Gray Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Baseball Player

Sonny Gray is a professional baseball pitcher currently playing for the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball.

Born Sonny Douglas Gray on November 7, 1989, in Nashville, Tennessee, he stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 190 pounds.

Gray grew up in the Nashville area before his family moved to Smyrna, Tennessee, prior to his eighth-grade year.

He attended Smyrna High School, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete, starring in both football and baseball.

Gray later pitched for Vanderbilt University, helping the Commodores reach the College World Series, before being selected by the Oakland Athletics in the first round (18th overall) of the 2011 MLB Draft.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sonny has four siblings, namely Celtain Craig, Jessica Gray, Katie Gray, and Donovan Craig.

The siblings were brought up by their parents, Jesse and Cindy Gray, initially in a Nashville neighborhood near the airport before relocating to Smyrna.

Tragically, their father Jesse died in a car accident in 2004 when Sonny was just 14 years old and beginning his high school sports career.

Career

Gray’s professional journey began after his standout college career at Vanderbilt.

He made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics on July 10, 2013.

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In 2014, he quickly emerged as a frontline starter, posting strong numbers that included two American League Pitcher of the Month honors in April and July, helping the Athletics reach the playoffs.

Gray spent several seasons with the A’s, earning recognition for his durability and pitching acumen despite the team’s rebuilding phases.

In 2017, he was traded to the New York Yankees, where he faced some challenges adjusting to the big-market expectations and injuries but still contributed in key moments.

Gray was later dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, enjoying a resurgence in 2019 with a career-high 205 strikeouts and a sub-3.00 ERA, earning All-Star honors.

After a brief stint with the St. Louis Cardinals, he signed with the Minnesota Twins, where he delivered one of his finest seasons in 2023, posting a 2.79 ERA over 32 starts and leading the team deep into the postseason.

Throughout his career, Gray has pitched for multiple teams, including the Athletics, Yankees, Reds, Cardinals, Twins, and now the Red Sox.

He is respected for his preparation, pitchability, and ability to miss bats while limiting hard contact.

Off the field, he is a devoted family man, married to his wife Jessica since 2016, with whom he has two sons.

They reside in the Nashville area.

Accolades

Gray has been selected to three All-Star Games, in 2015 with the Athletics, 2019 with the Reds, and 2023 with the Twins.

In 2014, he won the American League Pitcher of the Month award twice and was also named AL Player of the Week late in the season.

Gray finished as the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award in 2023, reflecting his elite status that year, and he has placed in Cy Young voting in other seasons as well.

Additional team-specific accolades include the Reds’ Johnny Vander Meer Award as their most outstanding pitcher in 2019, as well as the Twins’ Calvin R. Griffith MVP Award and Joseph W. Haynes Pitcher of the Year Award in 2023.

He was also named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2023.