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    Sophia Kutiti Olesambu Reappointed Mineral Rights Board Chair for Three Years

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Sophia Kutiti Olesambu Reappointed Mineral Rights Board Chair for Three Years

    President William Ruto has reappointed Sophia Kutiti Olesambu as the non-executive chairperson of the Mineral Rights Board for another three years.

    The reappointment was announced through a Gazette notice dated October 23, 2026, with her new term taking effect on the same date.

    Olesambu was first appointed to lead the Mineral Rights Board on October 19, 2023.

    Her reappointment extends her leadership of the board for a further three years.

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