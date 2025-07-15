Sophia Sitati named acting Registrar of Political Parties

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) Tuesday announced the appointment of Sophia Sitati as the Acting Registrar.

ORPP confirmed Sitati has been seconded from the Office of the Attorney General, State Department for Justice and Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs.

Until her new posting, she served as Chief State Counsel.

The appointment follows the exit of Ann Nderitu who has been named a Commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Sitati brings to ORPP a wealth of expertise and experience as a seasoned legal practitioner, having served in various portfolios in Government,” the statement read.

Her assumption of office comes at a time when the ORPP continues to strengthen political parties in line with its constitutional mandate.

Sitati was formally briefed by the outgoing Registrar on July 15 at the ORPP headquarters in Nairobi, where she also met members of the management team and staff.

Nderitu exits after a seven-year tenure that began in 2018.

Her time at the helm is credited with laying the foundation for a stronger, more efficient office.

“She laid ORPP’s institutional foundation such as human capital development, stakeholder engagements, legal and ICT reforms, capacity building of political parties officials and targeted Special Interest Groups,” the statement added.

Under her leadership, ORPP also became a reference point for regional and international peers.

Internal policy development, which touched on various functional areas, was also a key feature of her leadership.

“These initiatives have led to effective execution of the Office mandate and progressed democratic governance in Kenya,” the statement added.

Sitati now takes charge of an institution established in 2008 to regulate the registration, funding, and oversight of political parties.

She will work alongside a committed team to ensure continuity and uphold the principles of democratic governance.

The announcement marks a significant transition in the leadership of one of Kenya’s key electoral and governance institutions, with expectations high that Sitati will steer the ORPP with the same focus and integrity as her predecessor.