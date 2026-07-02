South Africa and Ghana in diplomatic row over alleged killing of migrant

A diplomatic row has erupted between South Africa and Ghana, over claims that a Ghanaian man was killed during anti-migrant protests, which South African officials deny.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it had received with “profound shock” reports that Bashiru Isak, 40, had been shot dead on Tuesday in Cape Town’s Khayelitsha’s township. It said it had sent a formal protest note and filed a complaint with the police.

South Africa’s justice minister responded by expressing concern “that Ghanaian authorities continue to communicate false information about South Africa regarding developments on irregular migration”.

The police said they had “no record of the Khayelitsha murder”.

They did say they were investigating the killing, a day earlier, of 35-year-old Ghanaian Kwabena Boagen allegedly in extortion-linked crime in a different Cape Town township, Nyanga.

South African police said Boagen lived in Khayelitsha area but worked in Nyanga, where the crime occurred. It said a post-mortem was being done in line with its protocols.

The police had earlier told the BBC that suspects allegedly entered the barbershop where Boagen was working and demanded money from him before he was shot. The suspects fled the scene and so far no arrests have been made.

Referring to the statement by Ghanaian authorities, the police said: “An earnest plea is made to the authorities in question to provide details of the Khayelitsha incident to the [police] in order for the matter to be probed further.”

South African foreign ministry official Clayson Monyela told the BBC that claims linking the Ghanaian’s death to the anti-migrant protests were a “fabricated tale”. Tuesday was the unofficial deadline set by South African anti-migrant groups for all undocumented foreigners to leave the country, with thousands marching across main cities.

Ghana, Malawi and Nigeria are among the African countries that have been repatriating some of their citizens seeking to escape violence and intimidation in South Africa ahead of the deadline. Some 25,000 people have left so far.

The police said Tuesday’s protests were largely peaceful. They said about 900 people were arrested, mostly for immigration-related offences and looting. In the statement condemning the attack against Isak, Ghana said “taking of any life is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay”.

“Ghana demands from the South African authorities a full, transparent and expedited investigation leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators,” it said.

It urged South Africa to abide by its international obligations to “guarantee the safety, dignity and rights of all foreign nationals on its territory, including Ghanaians”.

Ghana’s Joy FM media outlet described Isak as a tailor who had lived in South Africa for about 20 years. He was reportedly approached at his shop by people who allegedly accused him of taking South African jobs, before shooting him.

Plans were under way to repatriate his body back to Ghana for burial, according to the Ghanaian foreign ministry, which also sent its condolences to the family.

The ministry advised its citizens who had chosen to remain in South Africa to remain vigilant and avoid high-risk areas.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the world at more than 30% and anti-migrant sentiment has been rising in recent months.

The continent’s most developed economy remains a magnet for people from poorer countries seeking work often in low-paid jobs.

By BBC News