South Africa Stuns Morocco with 2-0 Upset in AFCON Last-16 Clash

South Africa secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Morocco, eliminating the World Cup semi-finalists from the Africa Cup of Nations at the last-16 stage in San Pedro on Tuesday. The upset unfolded as Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena netted crucial second-half goals, leaving Morocco reeling and ending their tournament aspirations.

Despite being considered favorites at the Ivory Coast tournament, Morocco’s dreams were dashed as they failed to break through South Africa’s stoic defense. The turning point came in the 57th minute when Themba Zwane orchestrated a precise pass to tall striker Makgopa, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Mokoena later sealed the victory with a spectacular late free kick.

Morocco’s woes were compounded when Sofyan Amrabat received a late red card, leaving them with 10 players. A missed penalty opportunity by Achraf Hakimi further highlighted their struggles. The defeat marks another chapter in Morocco’s quest for a Cup of Nations title, eluding them since 1976.

“We could have maybe settled the game in the first half but, at this level, you get immediately punished for any chance you waste,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui told said after the match. “The penalty hurt us a lot, and surely we didn’t do everything that is required but I take full responsibility.”

South Africa, winners in 1996, showcased resilience and flashes of attacking prowess after enduring hardships in continental competitions. This victory sets the stage for a quarter-final clash with Cape Verde in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

The first half witnessed South Africa adopting a cautious approach, playing defensively and denying Morocco clear chances. Mokoena’s long-range shot and Percy Tau’s header were notable attempts, while Morocco’s Amine Adli missed a crucial opportunity just before halftime.

Makgopa’s goal prompted South Africa to adopt a more defensive stance, relying on counter-attacks. The decisive second goal came from Mokoena’s exquisite free kick in stoppage time, taking advantage of Amrabat’s red card for a professional foul.

As South Africa prepares to face Cape Verde in the quarterfinals, the narrative shifts from their past struggles to a potential resurgence in the Africa Cup of Nations.