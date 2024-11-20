South African Football Legend Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Dies Aged 69

South African football icon Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe has passed away at the age of 69.

The legendary midfielder, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the country’s history, died on Tuesday night at his home in Atteridgeville.

Moripe, who had been in poor health for some time, was using a wheelchair in his later years.

He was known for his exceptional skills on the ball and earned the nickname “God of Football” or “Modimo wa Bolo” from fans during his illustrious playing career.

Born in Atteridgeville, Moripe made his mark in South African football, starting his career with Pretoria Callies in 1971.

His remarkable talent saw him rise to fame, and by 1981, he had joined the renowned Orlando Pirates. Despite a successful career, Moripe struggled with a knee injury that ultimately shortened his playing time at the highest level.

In recognition of his contribution to South African football, the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville was named in his honour in 2010.

The 30,000-seater stadium serves as the home ground for PSL clubs Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United. It also hosted the Germany national football team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Moripe was celebrated for his skill and leadership on the field. In 1973, he was named both Player of the Year and Sportsman of the Year. His playing style and talent were unmatched, with many describing him as “probably the greatest ball player the country has known.”

Jacob “Buddha” Mathathe, president of the South African Masters & Legends Football Association, confirmed Moripe’s passing and extended condolences to the family. “The iconic and legendary Mecro ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe has gone home to be with the Lord,” Mathathe said.

Moripe’s impact on the game extended beyond the field, with a street in Atteridgeville and a stadium bearing his name. Despite his physical struggles in later years, including a mild stroke and knee problems, Moripe remained a fixture at matches at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, a testament to his enduring love for the sport.

Moripe’s passing was confirmed on November 20, 2024.