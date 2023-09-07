South African Retail Visionary And Philanthropist, Raymond Ackerman, Dies At 92

South Africa mourns the loss of Raymond Ackerman, the revered founder of Pick n Pay, who passed away at the age of 92.

His family announced the news, paying tribute to a man whose legacy reaches far beyond the retail industry.

Born in Cape Town in 1931, Raymond Ackerman’s journey began with a profound belief: “the customer is queen.” This foundational principle, combined with respect for others and a commitment to social responsibility, laid the foundation for a retail revolution in South Africa.

In 1967, Ackerman acquired four stores in Cape Town, marking the humble beginnings of what would become the retail giant, Pick n Pay. Under his visionary leadership, the company expanded to serve millions across South Africa and seven other African countries through a network of 2000 stores.

Ackerman’s “four legs of the table” philosophy reshaped the retail sector. It emphasized Administration, Social Responsibility and Marketing, People, and Merchandise, with the customer’s satisfaction at its core.

However, Ackerman’s legacy extends beyond business success. He was a devoted family man, leaving behind his wife, Wendy, four children, 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

His family described him as a man of the people, never too busy to make time for others.

Moreover, Ackerman was a compassionate employer and a committed philanthropist. During the 1960s, he defied apartheid laws by promoting all employees to managerial positions. In the late 1970s, he championed equal opportunity policies, merit-based salaries, and criticized apartheid legislation.

Despite his criticism of apartheid, Ackerman was against sanctions, believing they would destroy jobs and deepen poverty. In 1989, he met with President FW de Klerk and advocated for Nelson Mandela’s release and the abolition of apartheid legislation.

Ackerman and Mandela established a warm relationship, reflecting his commitment to a just future for South Africa. He also played a pivotal role in the bid to bring the 2004 Olympic Games to Cape Town.

In 2004, Ackerman founded the Raymond Ackerman Academy for Entrepreneurial Development in partnership with the University of Cape Town and later the University of Johannesburg. This academy has empowered hundreds of new business owners and provided employment opportunities.

Throughout his life, Ackerman received numerous honors for his contributions to business and society. He and his wife, Wendy, became Honorary Life Presidents of Pick n Pay Stores Limited upon their retirement in 2010.

A product of Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, Ackerman was also known for his passion for golf and was actively involved in the Clovelly Golf Club. He received seven honorary doctorates from local and international universities.

Raymond Ackerman’s passing leaves a void in South Africa, but his legacy as a visionary businessman, philanthropist, and advocate for social justice will continue to inspire generations to come.

