South Sudanese MP Agnes Kwaje Lasuba Dies at Nairobi Home

A South Sudanese Member of Parliament has died at her Nairobi home where she had been receiving treatment.

Agnes Kwaje Lasuba, 76, was pronounced dead at her house along Khayawe Road in Kilimani area on Saturday, September 16.

She had been ailing and receiving treatment at home.

Police and the family said she was flown to Nairobi on September 10, 2023. A member of the family said she was ailing from diabetes and pressure and was seeking medical at Nairobi Hospital.

Until her death, she was under home based care. Officials said on Saturday, her health deteriorated and doctors called where they pronounced her dead.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In June 2010, Salva Kiir Mayardit named her the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare. As Minister, Lasuba, from Central Equatoria State focused on gender equality and providing education for young girls.

She also fought against girls marrying before the age of 18 or being forced to marry.

From 1998 to 2003, Lasuba was active in the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) while still living in the United Kingdom.

She returned to Juba in 2003. Lasuba took part in the peace talks, which would eventually lead to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005 as she served as a Member of Parliament.

