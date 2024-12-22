Southampton Appoint Juric as New Manager

Southampton have appointed Ivan Juric as their new manager on an 18-month deal.

The Croat replaces Russell Martin, who was sacked by Saints last week after their 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham.

Juric, 49, was most recently manager of Roma, but was sacked in November after just 12 matches in charge.

“I’m very pleased. I think it’s a really big challenge but I’m very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better,” Juric said.

“It’s important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that.”

The Southampton job marks Juric’s first managerial role outside Italy with his deal said to include a summer break clause.

Juric began his managerial career at Mantova in 2014 before moving on to manage Crotone, Genoa and Hellas Verona.

Prior to joining Roma, he helped Torino to three mid-table finishes in Serie A, forging a reputation for being in charge of defensively solid teams.

Club sources say Juric was one of two options in the frame as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s replacement when Nathan Jones was appointed in November 2022.

The club is said to have wanted a manager who can bring some solidity and discipline to the squad after the heavy defeat by Spurs.

Juric is unlikely to take charge of Sunday’s match at Fulham, meaning his first match in the Saints dugout is set to be at home to West Ham on 26 December.

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table, nine points from safety, having picked up just one win so far this season.

