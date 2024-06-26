Speaker Wetangula Speaks After Occupy Parliament Protesters Raided the House

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Wednesday termed the unprecedented chaos that befell Parliament during the anti-Finance Bill protests as a grievous breach of security and an unforgivable act of violence.

Wetangula said that the sanctity of Parliament precincts was violated when Kenyan youth stormed and caused chaos in the premises.

“Indeed, our sacred institution faced a grievous breach of security and an unforgivable act of violence. The events that transpired during the invasion have shaken us to the core resulting in the loss of lives close to the precincts of Parliament,” said Wetangula.

He termed them as people masquerading as peaceful protestors and sought to reign terror on the hallowed grounds.

“Honourable Members, as your Speaker and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Commission effects of the invasion of Parliament, the gory images of the wanton distraction of property, and the desecration of the Parliamentary square by people “masquerading” as youth and peaceful protesters, who reigned terror on Parliament and forcefully made their way in these hallowed grounds. It is highly regrettable,” Wetangula.

“I stand before you with a heavy heart and it is my solemn duty to address the gravity of what has occurred. The sanctity of Parliament has been violated, lives have been needlessly lost and the foundation of our democracy has been tested in ways we never imagined. On behalf of the Parliamentary Service Commission and on my own behalf, I send my condolences to the families and friends of the departed souls and wish those who are in various hospitals quick recovery.”

He noted that Kenyans ought to have exercised restraint and carry out the protests without interfering with other activities and non-protestors.

Wetangula advocated for mutual discussions in line with the law to enable everyone to coexist.

“Violence, disrespect and wanton destruction of property and blatant attack on public institutions shall not be condoned. I am not a stranger to the conversations that have been going on in this country with regards to the Finance Bill and the general state of the economy of the Nation. I laud the youth of this nation for taking the lead in this discourse and what a privilege to be alive at such a time as this to behold our children engage in and shape the course of our nation,” he added.

He appealed to Kenyans to accommodate each other and work towards a peaceful future by upholding the democratic values in the Constitution.

The remarks were, however, met with criticism from Kenyans online who questioned why the lawmakers did not heed the cries of the public.

“Those institutions are meant to serve the people. What happens when those inside have cotton wool in their ears?”

“What is honorable about the people cozying up themselves in their every day expecting to be called mhesh? What does it it mean to honor/heshimu? I never refer any of you in that title unless you truly deserve it as per my own discernment.”

“This 2024 not like those years of threats, we shall still come back again and again,” read some of the comments online.

Parliament sat in a special session on Wednesday and approved the deployment of the military to help police in dealing with the violence that was experienced.

This came amid protests the move was illegal. A suit has been filed in court to challenge the move.