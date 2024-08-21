Speaker Wetangula Sued Over Sh298,100 Debt Claim for Supply of Dogs

A businessman has sued speaker of the national Assembly Moses Wetangula for defaulting to pay for supply of the dogs and training services.

In court documents Isoka Bethwel says Wetangula contracted him to supply and train two male German shepherd dogs.

Isoka says Wetangula further instructed him to supply two packs of dog food,four packs of brave active (dog food), dog training sleeves,dog leash and choke chains and dog grooming brushes.

He also supplied a dog nail cutter,five litres of dog shampoo and five litres of kennel disinfectant totaling to Sh348,100.

The claimant say after several follow up Wetangula paid him a sum of Sh100 000 through cheque and remained with a balance of Sh248,100.

The complainant adds that he was further requested by the Speaker to train his staff in the handling of the newly supplied dogs for a period of one month an assignment he agreed to undertake at a cost of Sh50,000.

He adds in court papers that when he reached out for Wetangula to recover the remaining balance the speaker rudely and adamantly informed him that the he would not pay him the remaining balance.

“I tried reaching out to the Respondent to recover the said balance but he rudely and adamantly informed me that he would not pay me the remaining balance.”

He added that his efforts to seek legal redress has been futile as Wetangula did not respond to the letter by his lawyer.