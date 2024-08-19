Specifications of British Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch’s Luxury Superyacht ‘The Bayesian’

The Bayesian, previously known as Salute, was a luxurious 56-meter sailboat built by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Tuscany, in 2008. Measuring 11.51 meters at its widest point, the vessel was renowned for its Japanese-style interior, crafted by the Remi Tessier design house, which was last refitted in 2020. The ship featured a 75-meter mast, the second tallest in the world and the tallest made of aluminum.

The Bayesian won several prestigious awards for its design, including Best Exterior at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards and Best Interior at the 2008 International Superyacht Society Awards. It was also a finalist for Best Sailing Yacht in the 45m+ category at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

The sailboat accommodated up to 12 guests in six cabins, including one master suite, three doubles, and two twin rooms, along with 10 crew members. Both the hull and superstructure were made of aluminum, which, according to KM Yachtbuilders, is three times lighter than steel, rust-resistant, and easy to repair.

Powered by two 8-cylinder 965hp MTU engines, the Bayesian could reach a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph) and had a range of up to 3,600 nautical miles, supported by 57,000-liter fuel tanks. The vessel was docked off the coast of Porticello, near Palermo, when a tornado struck just before 5 a.m., leading to its tragic sinking. The incident left several passengers, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his family, unaccounted for, with divers continuing their search amid fears that some may have been trapped in their cabins.

General Specifications:

Length Overall (LOA): 56 meters (184 feet)

56 meters (184 feet) Beam: Approximately 10-12 meters (33-39 feet)

Approximately 10-12 meters (33-39 feet) Draft: 4.5-6 meters (15-20 feet)

4.5-6 meters (15-20 feet) Gross Tonnage: Around 500-700 GT

Around 500-700 GT Hull Material: Aluminum or composite materials for a balance of strength and lightweight

Aluminum or composite materials for a balance of strength and lightweight Superstructure Material: Aluminum or composite

Aluminum or composite Displacement: 300-500 tons

Sailing and Performance:

Sail Area: 1,500-2,500 square meters (16,000-27,000 square feet)

1,500-2,500 square meters (16,000-27,000 square feet) Mast Height: 60-70 meters (197-230 feet) above the waterline

60-70 meters (197-230 feet) above the waterline Rig Type: Sloop or ketch rig with carbon fiber masts and booms

Sloop or ketch rig with carbon fiber masts and booms Engine: Twin diesel engines, each around 1,200-1,500 horsepower, for motor-assisted sailing

Twin diesel engines, each around 1,200-1,500 horsepower, for motor-assisted sailing Max Speed (Under Sail): 15-20 knots

15-20 knots Max Speed (Under Power): 12-15 knots

12-15 knots Range (Under Power): 4,000-6,000 nautical miles at cruising speed

Accommodation:

Guest Cabins: 5-6 luxurious cabins, including a master suite, VIP cabins, and guest cabins, accommodating 10-12 guests

5-6 luxurious cabins, including a master suite, VIP cabins, and guest cabins, accommodating 10-12 guests Crew Quarters: 8-10 crew members with dedicated cabins and facilities

8-10 crew members with dedicated cabins and facilities Interior Design: High-end custom interiors with fine woods, marble, and designer furnishings

Deck and Exterior:

Flybridge: Spacious with seating areas, sun loungers, and possibly a Jacuzzi

Spacious with seating areas, sun loungers, and possibly a Jacuzzi Main Deck: Includes a large aft deck with dining area, lounge, and possibly an outdoor bar

Includes a large aft deck with dining area, lounge, and possibly an outdoor bar Foredeck: Space for tenders and toys, possibly convertible to a sunbathing area

Space for tenders and toys, possibly convertible to a sunbathing area Tender Garage: Capable of storing one or more tenders and various water sports equipment

Navigation and Electronics:

Navigation Suite: State-of-the-art radar, GPS, autopilot, and communication systems

State-of-the-art radar, GPS, autopilot, and communication systems Entertainment System: Integrated audiovisual systems in all guest areas, including satellite TV and high-speed internet

Safety and Compliance:

Safety Equipment: Lifeboats, life rafts, EPIRBs, and full compliance with SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) regulations

Lifeboats, life rafts, EPIRBs, and full compliance with SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) regulations Classification: Likely classified under a recognized international body such as Lloyd’s Register or Bureau Veritas

Additional Features:

Sail Handling: Hydraulic or electric winches, automated sail furling systems, and bow thrusters for easier manoeuvring

Hydraulic or electric winches, automated sail furling systems, and bow thrusters for easier manoeuvring Stabilizers: Advanced stabilization system for comfort under sail and power

Advanced stabilization system for comfort under sail and power Environmental Features: Hybrid propulsion options, waste management systems, and energy-efficient systems

These specifications can vary based on the specific design, builder, and custom requirements of the owner.