Spencer Barbosa Siblings: Meet Logan, Bailey and Cooper Barbosa

Spencer Barbosa is a Canadian social media influencer, actress, and entrepreneur who has captured the hearts of millions with her relatable content and vibrant personality.

Born on October 29, 2002, in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, Spencer grew up in a close-knit, devout Christian family of Portuguese descent.

With a massive following—over 10 million on TikTok, 2.7 million on Instagram, and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers—Spencer has turned her passion for creating into a thriving career.

Beyond her online presence, she’s an actress with roots in musical theater and television, and the founder of Klassy Network, a clothing brand reflecting her values of confidence and individuality.

Spencer is one of four siblings, raised by her parents, Brian and Robyn Barbosa, in their hometown of Caledon, Ontario.

The eldest sibling, Logan Barbosa, is Spencer’s older sister, though details about her personal pursuits remain private.

Following Logan is Bailey Barbosa, another older sister who has appeared alongside Spencer in family moments shared by their mother, Roberto (often referred to as Robyn), on social media.

In a TikTok video posted on International Women’s Day 2024, Roberto showcased a childhood photo of Logan, Bailey, and Spencer, highlighting their sisterly connection.

The youngest of the crew is Cooper Barbosa, Spencer’s younger brother, who rounds out the quartet.

Career

Spencer’s journey in the entertainment world began at age nine when she stepped onto the stage as Little Red in a production of Into the Woods Jr. with Orangeville Theatre.

This early taste of performing sparked a lifelong passion, leading her to pursue acting professionally.

She soon landed roles in commercials for brands like Hasbro and LeapFrog, showcasing her versatility.

Her television debut came in 2014 with Fear Thy Neighbor, where she played Denyse Lassek, followed by her film debut as Maya in Starseeker in 2015.

Spencer’s breakout role came as a lead host on We Are Savvy, a girl-empowerment series on Family Channel that aired from 2016 to 2018, earning a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Non-Fiction Children’s Series in 2017.

She also lent her voice to the ATK mission with Earth Ranger, further expanding her portfolio.

Transitioning to social media, Spencer found her true calling on TikTok, where her mix of fashion hauls, lifestyle vlogs, and empowering messages resonated with a global audience.