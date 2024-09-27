Sports Tribunal Stops Ban on Shabana Matches Pending Determination of Case Filed

The Sports Dispute Tribunal on Friday temporarily stopped Shabana football club five- match ban pending hearing and determination of the case.

This is after the team moved to the tribunal challenging the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) decision to ban the fans from attending five consecutive home matches as punishment following allegations of fans misconduct during their dramatic 2-2 draw with Ulinzi stars on September 24, at the Ulinzi Complex Grounds.

The tribunal also certified the matter as urgent and subsequently ordered the application to be served to the respondent by close of business Monday September 30.

The matter has been scheduled for mention on October 3, for further directions.

“That stay of the Ruling by the Respondent dated September 25, 2024 be and is hereby granted pending hearing and determination of this Application,” ruled the Sports Tribunal.

FKF while imposing the ban instructed the Kisii-based Shabana FC to meet all the costs from the damage incurred as a deterrent to any form of hooliganism in football.

The team however moved to the tribunal to suspend the federation’s Leagues and Competition Committee’s decision (LCC) pending hearing and determination of the matter.

Shabana FC argued that the punishment is unfair and disproportionate and they should not be held solely responsible for the actions of a few individuals.

The team contended that the alleged destruction of property and an altercation involving a security officer were a result of heightened emotions triggered by contentious officiating decisions.

The club also criticized the decision process, stating they were not given a fair chance to defend themselves.

They argued that mitigating factors, like poor refereeing, late equalizer and heightened emotions, were overlooked.

“The 5-match ban is disproportionate to the alleged offenses committed and risks unfairly penalizing the club for the actions of a minority of fans.”

“The severity of the ban does not align with the club’s history, values, and commitment to sportsmanship and fair play,” they argued.

Shabana further said the suspension will not only result in financial losses but also damage its reputation and disrupt its competitive schedule.

“The 5-match ban poses significant adverse consequences for Shabana Football Club, including financial implications, reputational harm, and disruptions to the team’s competitive schedule,” read the documents.

The team was leading 2-1 by the 90th minute, but chaos ensued when the soldiers scored a last-minute equalizer.

Tore fans turned violent, accused match officials of bias, and started to dismantle seats at the stadium as one way of expressing their anger.

Following the ugly scenes, the federation’s Leagues and Competition Committee (LCC) in its ruling said the club had been found liable for the offences through their admission. Therefore a deterrent punishment would be necessary.

“Considering the finding of liability and taking into account the club’s admission of liability, the LCC determines that Shabana FC shall play its immediate five home matches behind closed doors,” LCC Chairman Michael Majua ruled.

“Shabana FC shall bear the cost of the damaged seats at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.”

Majua also revealing that two officers were also injured in the altercation.

Ulinzi Stars were directed to issue Shabana with receipts that will guide them in paying the damages.