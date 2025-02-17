State Enhances Means Testing For SHA Contributions Using Data From State Agencies

The government has tapped into data from various government agencies, including ministries and state corporations, to improve the Means Testing (MT) model for Social Health Authority (SHA) contributions.

According to SHA, a new Means Testing algorithm is currently under development and will rely on data triangulation from multiple government databases to enhance accuracy.

The agencies providing data include the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Immigration Department, Hustler Fund, Communications Authority (CA), Registrar of Companies, Kenya Power (KPLC), Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Ministry of Cooperatives, and the Ministry of Lands through the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (KIAMIS).

“Data has been requested,” the authority confirmed, stating that the new model aims to refine the assessment of individuals’ financial capability.

Once the upgraded Means Testing instrument is finalized, the government plans to introduce Insurance Premium Financing to support households with irregular sources of income. The focus will be on informal sector groups, including cooperatives, boda boda operators, jua kali workers (4.3 million), and drivers and conductors (1 million).

Increased Funding for Healthcare Services

The government is also seeking additional funds through a supplementary budget to boost healthcare financing. Proposed changes include increasing Intensive Care Unit (ICU) funding from the current daily rebate of Sh4,480 to Sh28,000 per day. Additionally, the oncology (cancer) package will be expanded from Sh400,000 to Sh550,000 per household per year.

Following a review, the revised benefits and tariffs will undergo legal processes for gazettement.

The government has also disclosed that there are 107,831 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) operating across the country. The National Government has supplied 100,000 CHP kits, including medicines, supplies, and smartphones.

To support these workers, the government has allocated resources for a monthly stipend of Sh2,500 per CHP, with county governments matching this contribution, bringing the total monthly payment to Sh5,000 per CHP. Payments have been disbursed across all counties up to December 2024.

Additionally, 8,571 healthcare workers have transitioned under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.