State Law Office Fails to Explain Sale of 59 Vehicles at Sh7 Million 

The State Law Office came under criticism after it emerged it sold 59 vehicles for Sh7 million.

In routine examination of the Auditor-General’s Report for the year ended June 30 the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) examined the financial statements for the State Law Office and was was shocked to discover that at least 59 grounded government vehicles were disposed of for a mere Sh7 million.

The Committee chaired by Nominated MP John Mbadi is investigating the sale among other issues.

The committee Friday questioned Solicitor General Shadrack Mose who appeared before them on why the Office of the Attorney General sold these government vehicles at such a low price.

The Auditor-General’s report indicated that the State Law Office did not dispose of any assets in the financial year ending June 2022, despite having 59 motor vehicles grounded at various locations.

Furthermore, the logbooks for 10 vehicles purchased and delivered by the National Treasury were not provided for audit verification.

Mose informed the committee that during the financial year 2022/23, the State Law Office disposed of the grounded motor vehicles through a public auction, realizing a total of Sh7,081,000.

He also acknowledged inconsistencies between the motor vehicle register and the list provided by the procurement department.

The Solicitor General admitted that, at the time of the audit, the asset register had not been updated.

However, he assured the committee that the asset register has since been updated to include all motor vehicles, addressing the Auditor-General’s concerns regarding the new vehicles received by the State Law Office.

Mbadi expressed concerns about potential manipulation, noting that there was only a notice of intention to sell, followed by information that the vehicles were sold for Sh7 million.

He emphasized the need for the committee to receive detailed pricing information for each vehicle.

The committee directed the State Law Office to provide the reserve price of each vehicle, the identity of the highest bidder, and relevant documents to verify the sale of the 59 government vehicles.

“We want to ensure that Kenyans received value for their money.”