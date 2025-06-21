State moves to align PBO operations with global transparency standards

The government has set out measures to streamline the registration and operations of Public Benefit Organizations (PBOs) in the country through a new set of regulations.

This follows the publication of the Draft Public Benefit Organizations Regulations, 2025, developed to give effect to the Public Benefit Organizations Act, 2013, and to strengthen transparency, accountability, and public confidence in the non-profit sector.

The regulations, which were published by the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) aim to establish a clear and consistent framework for the governance and oversight of PBOs in the country.

They also seek to support organizations in fulfilling their mandates while ensuring that operations remain transparent, well-regulated, and aligned with both national priorities and international standards.

According to Director and CEO of PBORA Dr. Laxmana Kiptoo, this is part of the government’s intention to support –not constrain – the sector’s positive impact.

“The intention is to strengthen the integrity of the sector by ensuring PBOs operate within clear, supportive, and transparent rules. This includes alignment with global best practices on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, without compromising the spirit of public service that defines the sector,” he said.

The regulations cover the full lifecycle of a PBO – from registration and governance to financial reporting and compliance.

They also provide a framework for the coordination of forums and federations representing PBO interests.

During the launch of the regulations last week, Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo noted that he PBO sector continues to play a vital role in national development, service delivery, and civic engagement.

“Perhaps no other sector exemplifies the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, BETA than the PBO sector. This is why the Government of President Ruto is keen on ensuring the sector operates within a conducive legal and regulatory atmosphere.”

According to the Annual Sector Report for the 2022/2023 financial year, the sector received Ksh. 196 billion in project support and employed approximately 80,000 people during that period.

These figures underscore the importance of a strong regulatory environment that not only fosters growth but also protects the integrity of the sector.

The new regulations respond to the need for greater clarity and consistency in registration, reporting, and oversight processes.

They also introduce safeguards to prevent potential vulnerabilities – such as financial mismanagement, unintended political influence, or the exploitation of vulnerable groups – while promoting alignment with international anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) standards.

To promote inclusive and participatory law-making, PBORA has organized public forums across 12 regions, running from June 19 to July 18, 2025.

These include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Meru, Eldoret, and others.

The sessions will give stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the draft, ask questions, and make constructive proposals.

“This consultative process ensures that the final regulations are inclusive, practical, and responsive to the needs of both the organizations and the communities they serve,” added Dr. Kiptoo.

The draft regulations and comment submission form are available at www.pbora.go.ke. Written submissions must be sent by July 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., via email to ppregulations@pbora.go.ke or hand-delivered to PBORA’s offices at Co-operative Bank House, 15th Floor, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi.