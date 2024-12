State Shuts Boarding Sections Of 340 Schools

The Ministry of Education has directed the immediate closure of boarding facilities in 348 primary schools nationwide after they failed to meet critical safety and compliance standards.

The decision follows an assessment conducted in September and October 2024, which evaluated the institutions’ adherence to the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya (2008) and the Registration Guidelines for Basic Education Institutions (2021).

In a circular dated November 27, 2024, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang stated that the schools were found to have violated essential safety regulations.

“The assessment established that some institutions grossly contravened the provisions of the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya (2008). Further, they did not adhere to the standards prescribed in the Registration Guidelines for Basic Education Institutions (2021),” the circular read. “As a result, 348 schools were NOT approved to host boarding learners.”

The ministry has instructed regional, county, and sub-county education directors to ensure the closures are implemented without delay.

The boarding sections of these schools will remain shut until a thorough re-registration process confirms full compliance with safety and regulatory measures.

List of Primary

Central Region Schools

Kiambu – Cor Mariae School Kiambu – Karuguru Technical Academy Kiambu – Viola Quality School Kiambu – Depaul Austin School Kiambu – Wapa Academy Kiambu – Kabete Nazarene Kiambu – St. John Kiambu – Kijabe Integrity Kiambu – Mitero Silver Spring Academy Kiambu – Tumaini La Watoto School Kiambu – Paclema School Kiambu – Dayspring Academy Kiambu – Varsity Aim Academy Kirinyaga – Freds Grammar Kirinyaga – Shirikisho Academy Murang’a – Bright Star Academy Murang’a – Elice Junior Murang’a – Solace Cite Academy Murang’a – Mathareini Murang’a – St. John’s Makuyu Nyandarua – Mawingo Primary Nyandarua – Satima Academy Nyandarua – Apostors Bernabas Academy

Coast Region Schools

Kwale – Pope Francis Academy Kwale – Morgenroth School Kwale – New Sisera Academy Kwale – Msingi Bora Academy Kwale – Kristina Academy Kwale – Bang’a Primary Kwale – St. Lukes Integrated Kilifi – Ocean of Wonders Academy Mombasa – PCEA Makupa Mombasa – Al-Fridaus Education Centre Mombasa – Brilliant Perks School Taita Taveta – County Hill Junior School Taita Taveta – St. Agnes Primary School Tana River – Assa Primary Tana River – Ruko Primary Tana River – Boka Primary Tana River – Waldena Primary Tana River – Maziwa Primary

Eastern Region:

Kitui – Victory Junior Academy Kitui – Isaangwa Primary School Kitui – Mulanga Primary

Kitui County

45. Katulani Primary

46. Base Preparatory School

47. Mikuyuni Primary & Junior School

48. Ndoto Njema Academy

49. Nguutani Junior Academy

50. Syomithumo Primary & Junior School

51. Isaa Primary and Junior School

52. Thome Primary and Junior School

53. Mutha School for the Deaf

54. Mutomo Special for the Deaf

55. Ikanga Primary and Junior School

56. Kyatune Primary and Junior School

57. Kyatune Special

58. Kandae Primary and Junior School

59. Katundu Primary and Junior School

60. Brukrin Day and Boarding

61. St. Paul Ikanga

62. Kaai Emmanuel Primary School

63. All Saint Endau Academy

64. Kanyangi Primary and Junior School

65. Kyaithani Primary and Junior School

Makueni County

Mukatini Primary and Junior School

67. Kyumani

68. Uthini Primary and Junior School

69. Ngaamba Primary and Junior School

70. Kwa Ngumu Primary and Junior School

71. Ittitu Blessed Academy

72. Nthaani Kalawani Primary & Junior School

73. Ndolo Primary

74. Utithi Primary

75. Mia Atatu Primary

Meru County

76. Willy’s Academy

77. Linya Academy

78. St. Pius Academy

79. Walter Olsein Academy

80. MCK Kiengu Academy

81. St. Mark Thathimwe

82. EAPC Imani Boarding

83. St. Dominic

84. Mwichiune Learners Academy

85. Sunshine Academy

86. Our Lady of Mercy Kairiedif

Tharaka Nithi County

Gatunga Day & Boarding

88. Kiorimba Boarding

89. Kabariang

91 Kabuabua

92 MCK Kamaguna

93 Marimanti Winners

94 Kasarani Nehema Academy

95 Bridge of Mercy Nehema

96 Turima Junior Academy

97 Chuka Catholic

98 Little Flower

99 Tunyai Newstar

100 TTC Little Angels

101 Consolata Primary

102 The Kithino Learning Centre

103 Iria Ria Mbogo

104 Irunduni Higherlife

105 Makuba Mission

Embu County

106 St. Joseph of Tarbes

107 Prudence Knowledge Academy

108 Lukas Vision Academy Ugweri

109 Goldmine Academy

110 EAPC Omega Academy

111 Mfariji Academy

112 Mburtuani Primary and Junior School

Machakos County

113 Siloam Academy

114 Kithimani HGM Primary

115 Kikuyuni Primary

116 AIC Kasoongi Primary

117 Ikombe Bright Star Academy

118 St. Paul Shalom Academy

119 Yatta Small Angels Academy

120 Kangundo Deb Primary School

121 Kikulu Primary School

122 Matheini AIC

123 Syanthi Bidi

124 Deb KMC Primary

125 Anthena

126 St. Anne’s Josta Academy

127 ABC Manza

128 Shekinah Academy

Isiolo County

129 Brainstar Academy

130 Upper Hill Academy

Nairobi County

131 Visa Oswal School

132 Thika Road Primary

133 Rudan Junior School

134 Jonathan Gloag Academy

135 St. Anne Pre & Primary Catholic

136 ACK Good Samaritan

St. Hannahs Primary & Junior School

138. St. Elizabeth Academy

139. Lifespring Christian Academy

140. Don Bosco Primary School

141. Melisah Academy

142. New Junior Campus Academy

143. Epren Academy

144. Joy Garden Academy

145. Rophine Field Junior School Limited

146. Kings Academy

147. Rockfields Junior School

148. St. Benedict’s Primary

149. Happy Land Academy

150. Mary Immaculate Education Complex

151. Wanja And Kim Comprehensive School

152. St. Mathews Learning Center

153. Jaspa

154. Nyawa Academy

155. Akima Springs Junior Schools

156. Little Wonder School

157. Green River Learning Centre

158. St. Mary Ruaraka School

159. Mountain View School

160. Mirema School

161. Kasarani Group Of Schools

162. Solidarity (Mixed) Day & Boarding

163. Greenview Schools Kamulu

164. Brookshine Schools

165. Graceland Christian School

166. Dada’s Community Centre

167. Le Pic School

168. Riruta Central School

169. National Hidden Talents Academy

170. Charo Academy

171. Patmos Academy

172. Lake View Vinrose Academy

173. CDC School

174. St. Anne’s Preparatory School

175. Sterlum Elite School

176. Josper Junior Academy

177. Grand Mark School

178. Blue Hills Academy

179. Jagiet Annex Academy

180. Cathsam School

Garissa

181. Liboi Primary / JS

182. Kulan Primary / JS

183. Damajale Primary / JS

184. Fafi Primary / JS

185. Amuma Primary / JS

186. Hulugho Primary / JS

187. Sangailu Primary / JS

188. Bodhai Primary / JS

189. Handaro Primary / JS

190. Kotile Primary / JS

191. Galmagala Primary / JS

Migori

192. Huruma Dola Academy

193. Matare Boarding And Day ECDE

194. Marindi Grace Academy

195. Sony Sugar Primary

196. St. Benedict’s Sony Academy (Boys Boarding Wing)

Kisii

197. Riverbank Academy

198. St. Ann Metaburu

199. St. Mary’s Tabaka Girls

200. Tabaka Academy

201. Orencho Academy

202. Kiaborea Academy

203. St. David Ombogo

204. St. Peter’s Kisii

205. St. Reuben Young

206. Lances For The Deaf

207. Precious Hope School

208. Mwata School For The Deaf

209. St. Martha And Elizabeth Mogweko

210. Precious Talent

211. Tracer Academy

212. St. Angela’s Academy

Kisumu

213. Obala Primary

214. Kisumu Elite

215. Ngeny H.I.

216. St. Gabriel Sopher Academy

217. Kimberly

218. Mandela Shiners

219. St. Anthony Inclusive Academy

Kakamega

220. Tomliza Educational Centre

221. Fields Of Life Education Centre

222. Mumias Complex Primary School

223. Junior Academy Primary School Manyulia

Busia

224. Nambale Shiners High School

225. Pristine School Limited

226 ACK Changara School