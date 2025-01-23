Stefanos Tsitsipas Siblings: Meet Petros, Pavlos and Elisavet

Stefanos Tsitsipas, born on August 12, 1998, in Athens, Greece, is a professional tennis player known for his aggressive playing style.

He has achieved a career-high ATP ranking of No. 3 and has won 11 ATP singles titles, including the prestigious 2019 ATP Finals and three Masters 1000 events.

Tsitsipas reached the finals of both the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

He is currently ranked No. 12 as of January 2025 after a first-round exit at the Australian Open. Tsitsipas is also in a relationship with fellow tennis player Paula Badosa.

Stefanos has three younger siblings, namely Petros, Pavlos, and Elisavet.

Petros, aged 24, is a doubles player ranked among the top 100, while Pavlos, 19, is making strides in junior tennis with a career-high ranking of 504.

The youngest sibling, Elisavet, 12, has begun competing in ITF tournaments but is still in the early stages of her tennis career.

Tsitsipas began his tennis journey at a young age, influenced by his family, particularly his father, who was a tennis coach.

He quickly rose through the junior ranks, achieving notable success, including winning the 2016 Australian Open boys’ singles title.

After turning professional in 2016, he started competing on the ATP Challenger Tour, setting the stage for his future success.

Tsitsipas’s breakthrough year came in 2018 when he made significant strides on the ATP Tour.

He won his first ATP title at the Stockholm Open and earned a spot in the prestigious ATP Finals, where he reached the semifinals.

His impressive performances during this period established him as a formidable competitor among his peers.

In terms of major achievements, Tsitsipas reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2021 French Open.

He defeated several top players along the way but ultimately lost to Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match.

He made another Grand Slam final appearance at the 2023 Australian Open, where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev.

One of his most significant accomplishments came in 2019 when he won the ATP Finals, defeating Dominic Thiem in a dramatic match that solidified his status among the elite players in men’s tennis.

Additionally, he has claimed three Masters 1000 titles: the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2021, as well as victories at the Madrid Open in 2019 and the Toronto Masters in 2022.

Tsitsipas achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3 in August 2021, placing him among the top players in men’s tennis.

Known for his aggressive baseline play, he possesses a powerful forehand and a versatile one-handed backhand.

His serve is strong and effective, allowing him to win many free points. Furthermore, Tsitsipas is skilled at coming to the net, showcasing his all-court game.

In his junior career, he achieved significant milestones, including becoming the European champion and world No. 1 in 2016, as well as winning the Wimbledon junior title.

On the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas has won 11 singles titles, including prestigious events like the ATP Finals in 2019 and the Monte-Carlo Masters, which he has won three times (2021, 2022, and 2024).

He also claimed titles in Marseille, Estoril, Lyon, Mallorca, and Los Cabos.

Notably, he was the youngest player to record victories over tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

Tsitsipas reached two Grand Slam finals: the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open, both times finishing as runner-up to Djokovic.

He has consistently ranked in the top 10 since 2019, achieving a career-high ranking of No. 3 in August 2021. His career statistics include over $33 million in prize money and a win-loss record of 346 wins to 166 losses.