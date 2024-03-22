Stephen Curry Siblings: Meet Seth and Sydel Curry

Stephen Curry, born Wardell Stephen Curry II on March 14, 1988, is an American professional basketball player and point guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

Known for his exceptional shooting skills, he has revolutionized the game by popularizing three-point shots.

Stephen is a four-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and an NBA Finals MVP.

His influence extends beyond the court, as he is a devout Pentecostal Christian, known for openly expressing his faith

Stephen is married to Ayesha Alexander, with whom he has three children and is expecting a fourth.

His impact on basketball has been profound, earning him recognition as one of the greatest players in NBA history, with accolades such as being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and ranking among the top players in various lists.

Siblings

Stephen has two siblings, a younger brother named Seth Curry and a younger sister named Sydel Curry-Lee.

Seth is also a professional basketball player in the NBA, currently playing as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets.

He is known for his three-point shooting skills and ranks third in NBA history for three-point field goal percentage.

Sydel, the youngest sibling, is not a basketball player but excelled in volleyball during her time at Elon College, receiving All-State honors multiple times.

Additionally, Sydel is married to Damion Lee, who is also an NBA player, currently playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Parents

Stephen’s parents are Dell Curry and Sonya Curry.

Dell, a former NBA player, played in the league for nearly two decades, notably with the Charlotte Hornets. Sonya, an educator, met Dell at Virginia Tech, where she played volleyball.

The couple married in 1988 and have three children, Stephen (Steph), Seth and Sydel.

Dell and Sonya have been actively involved in their community, with Dell being a commentator for the Charlotte Hornets and Sonya founding the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman.

In August 2021, after 33 years of marriage, Dell and Sonya announced their separation.

Career

Stephen’s career in the NBA has been marked by exceptional achievements and records.

He holds the highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history at 91.0% and has led the league in three-pointers made a record seven times.

Stephen is known for his long-range shooting, efficiency, and clutch performances.

His career true shooting percentage of nearly 63% ranks as the 5th most of all time, with a three-point field goal percentage of 43%, ranking 12th all-time.

Stephen’s offensive impact is profound, creating a “gravity” effect that forces defenses to double-team him, benefiting his teammates.

He is a two-time NBA MVP, a four-time NBA champion, and has been selected to nine All-NBA Teams.

Stephen’s influence extends beyond statistics, as he is regarded as a selfless leader and the face of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, with the franchise built around him to maximize its capabilities.