Stephen Lang Siblings: All About Jane and David Lang

Stephen Lang is a prominent American actor and playwright known for his versatility across stage and screen.

He gained widespread recognition for his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Lang began his career in theater, earning a Tony Award nomination for his performance in The Speed of Darkness and notable roles in productions like Death of a Salesman and A Few Good Men.

His film credits include significant roles in Gettysburg, Gods and Generals, Public Enemies and Don’t Breathe.

Siblings

Stephen’s older sister, Jane Lang, is an accomplished attorney and activist.

Throughout her career, she has been involved in various social and political causes, advocating for change and reform.

Jane co-founded the Public Education Network (PEN), a national organization that focuses on advancing public school reform in low-income communities.

Additionally, she has served on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations dedicated to education, civil rights, and social justice, showcasing her commitment to making a positive impact in society.

Stephen’s older brother, David Lang, has held executive roles in the business world.

While specific details about his career are somewhat limited, it is known that David has worked in a leadership or management capacity within a business context.

Career

Lang began his journey in theater, gaining prominence with his role as Harold (Happy) Loman in the 1984 Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, which he reprised in the 1985 television film alongside Dustin Hoffman.

His performance in the 1992 play The Speed of Darkness earned him a Tony Award nomination, and he was the first actor to portray Colonel Nathan Jessup in A Few Good Men on Broadway, a role later made famous by Jack Nicholson in the film adaptation.

In film, Lang has appeared in notable productions such as Manhunter, where he played reporter Freddy Lounds, and Gettysburg, portraying Maj. Gen. George E. Pickett.

He continued to showcase his talent in Gods and Generals as Stonewall Jackson, and he gained widespread recognition for his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Lang has also been involved in various television projects, including the series Crime Story and the NBC revival of The Fugitive.

Throughout his career, Lang has received numerous accolades, including several theater awards such as the Drama Desk and Helen Hayes awards.

His dedication to the arts and support for U.S. military veterans has also been recognized, earning him the Patriot Award from the Medal of Honor Society in 2010.

Lang’s diverse body of work and commitment to his craft have solidified his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Lang has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his distinguished career in theater, television, and film.

He is a Tony Award nominee, recognized for his performances in productions such as Death of a Salesman and The Speed of Darkness.

Lang has also been honored with several prestigious awards, including the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, and Joseph Jefferson awards.

In addition to his theater accolades, Lang won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Avatar and received nominations for the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards for the same film.

His performance in Beyond Glory, a solo play he wrote and performed, earned him the Chairman’s Medal for Distinguished Service from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Bob Hope Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Lang’s film Beyond Glory has also garnered recognition at various film festivals, including awards from the Barbados Independent Film Festival and the Phoenix Film Festival.

He has received honorary doctorates from Jacksonville University and Swarthmore College, reflecting his contributions to the arts and education.