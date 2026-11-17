Stephen Orr Spurrier, born on April 20, 1945, in Miami Beach, Florida, is a retired American football player and coach widely known by the nicknames “Head Ball Coach” and “Ol’ Ball Coach.”

He gained national fame as a standout quarterback at the University of Florida, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1966, and later became one of the most successful and colorful coaches in college football history.

Spurrier is remembered for his innovative offensive schemes, sharp wit, and ability to build winning programs at multiple schools.

After a long career that included both playing and coaching at the highest levels, he retired from coaching and has remained a prominent figure in the sport.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Steve is the youngest of three children born to Presbyterian minister J. Graham Spurrier and his wife Marjorie.

He has an older brother, John Graham Spurrier III (often referred to as Graham III), and an older sister, Sara Kathleen Spurrier.

The family moved frequently during his childhood as his father accepted different pastoral positions, living in places such as North Carolina, Georgia, and various towns in Tennessee before settling for a longer period in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Career

Spurrier starred as a quarterback and kicker at the University of Florida from 1964 to 1966, winning the Heisman Trophy as a senior.

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He was selected third overall in the 1967 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and played ten seasons in the league, primarily as a backup quarterback and punter, before finishing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He began his coaching career in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits, then became head coach at Duke University, where he won an ACC championship in 1989.

Spurrier returned to his alma mater as head coach of the Florida Gators from 1990 to 2001, transforming the program into a national powerhouse.

After a brief stint with the Washington Redskins, he coached the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2005 to 2015, becoming the winningest coach in school history before retiring.

Accolades

As a player, Spurrier won the 1966 Heisman Trophy, earned unanimous All-American honors, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

As a coach, he led Florida to the 1996 national championship and six SEC titles, and he guided South Carolina to its most successful era, including multiple top-10 finishes.

He is one of only a few individuals inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Spurrier earned multiple SEC Coach of the Year awards, ACC Coach of the Year honors, and numerous other coaching recognitions.

He remains the all-time wins leader at both Florida and South Carolina and is celebrated as one of the most influential figures in modern college football.