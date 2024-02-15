Stolen Police Rifle Recovered in Meru

A police rifle that was in September 2023 discovered missing after scrutiny of the arms movement of Kiaruyu Police Post in Mathira East, Nyeri County was recovered in Meru.

The G3 rifle was recovered at a suspect’s house within Ndunyuruma village of Rwarela-Buuri East in Meru County, by a team of DCI Operations detectives backed up by their counterparts from Mugae Police Post.

Police said a male suspect believed to be part of a gang that has since been placed in custody in connection with theft of another police firearm (AK47) got wind of the police presence in the area and escaped.

He escaped leaving behind the rifle in the hands of his 30-year-old wife.

Another suspect, Joseph Muriungi M’nabea, 40 was also arrested as a person of interest in the case, and interrogations are ongoing to determine his relations with the escapee identified as George Mutembei.

The recovery of the G3 rifle comes days after an AK47 stolen from Kabonge Police Station in Kirinyaga on February 2, 2024 was recovered with 18 rounds of ammunition, following an ongoing all-out war on armed gangs across the country.

Search for George Mutembei has been heightened as the arrested duo face the law.

Police say they are also searching for another weapon that was stolen in Kirinyaga. Two police officers who were on duty have been arrested over the issue.