Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist Mani dies at 63

Gary “Mani” Mounfield, bassist with legendary Manchester band the Stone Roses, has died at the age of 63.

Mounfield’s bass playing was an integral part of the Stone Roses’ “baggy” sound, and later reunited with his bandmates for their comeback tour in 2012.

He joined another seminal group, Primal Scream, in 1996 and played with them for 15 years.

The musician’s brother Greg announced his death “with the heaviest of hearts” in a post on Facebook.

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher led the tributes, posting: “In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani. My hero, RIP R Kid.”

Mani’s bandmate Ian Brown also paid tribute on X, writing: “REST IN PEACE MANi X.”

Mounfield’s wife Imelda died in November 2023, three years after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The couple have twin boys, who were born in 2013.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder posted: “RIP Mani – my heartfelt condolences to his twin boys and all of his family.”

Ryder’s Happy Mondays bandmate, vocalist Rowetta, posted a photo of herself with Mani and Imelda on X with the message: “Going to miss you so much. All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him.”

With Mani on bass, Brown on vocals, John Squire on guitar and Alan “Reni” Wren on drums, the Stone Roses were at the forefront of the “Madchester” indie scene of the late 1980s and early 90s.

Combining a melting pot of influences from across indie, punk, psychedelic rock, dance, funk and reggae, they released their beloved debut album in 1989, and its harder-rocking follow-up Second Coming came out in 1994. Both albums reached the top five in the UK.

Their debut album featured such classic songs as I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection, all underpinned by the grooves of Mani’s basslines.

After the group disbanded in 1996, Mani joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream, first playing on their album Vanishing Point, released a year later, where his bass playing was a key part of krautrock-influenced lead single Kowalski.

Mounfield would go on to record four more albums with Primal Scream before leaving in 2011 to reform The Stone Roses.

The band released two further singles in 2016, but no full-length album followed and the group disbanded once more in 2017 after old tensions resurfaced.

The Stone Roses played a number of UK gigs over 2016 and 2017 before their split, including a concert at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, which would end up being the classic line-up’s last concert.

Brown told the crowd: “Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.”

‘One of the absolute best’

Last month, Mani told the Rockonteurs podcasthe was “in a great space” and was “itching to get back” on stage.

The lead singer of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, re-posted a picture of the pair together that he had originally shared last week, on Mani’s 63rd birthday.

“One of the absolute best in every way,” Burgess wrote. “Such a beautiful friend.”

Echo And The Bunnymen singer Ian McCulloch also posted a tribute on X, saying his “thoughts and feelings” went out to his family.

“I’m absolutely gutted to hear the news about Mani, who I have always loved and always will love, deeply and forever. Like a brother,” McCulloch said. “I am in shock to be honest.”

Mani also had a guest role in the 2022 movie 24 Hour Party People and was in supergroup Freebass, with fellow bass players Andy Rourke of The Smiths and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order.

Hook wrote on X: “Oh God. Mani… words just fail me this time, they really do. I cannot believe it. Sending all my love to his family. This is so sad. RIP mate. Love Hooky. X”

The supergroup disbanded before releasing their debut album, It’s A Beautiful Life, in 2010.

‘A rare person’

Liam Walsh, a Manchester-based music publicist and friend, said: “I’ve known Mani for 40 years. He was such a rare person: he always greeted me -and everyone – with such warmth.

“He was always pleased to see you, and I was always delighted to see him. He had the most infectious laugh that gave him all those laughter lines.”

Walsh said he was “in shock” after hearing the news on his way to a music industry event. “As I walked in, the Stone Roses’ Fools Gold, with that famous bassline of his, was playing in the bar. His legacy will live on forever.”

Away from music, the Manchester-born star was a keen fan of Manchester United, and often spoke about the team on TV and radio.

Mounfield’s death comes after he announced an in-conversation tour of UK venues, which would have seen him recount his experiences and memories in the Stone Roses and Primal Scream from September next year.

By BBC News