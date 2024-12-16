Stop Exporting Labor and Create Them Locally, Leaders tell Gov’t 

A section of leaders want the government to stop what they termed as exportation of labor.

They also want the government to create a humble environment to enhance creation of more jobs.

They spoke at an event on Friday December 14 where over 200 Westwick Medical College students graduated.

Speaking during the event at the Lord Errol hotel, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya urged the government to use skilled graduates in the country to help boost the economy and reduce the rate of unemployment.

“I fault the government for exporting labour from the country to other countries, for instance I urge the government to utilize skilled and professional labour that arise from our graduates and make our country prosper.Its bad to export people rather than creating employment,” said the MP.

He added that even if the government decides to export 300,000 graduates it will still not address the issue of unemployment.

The MP urged Westwick College graduates to use the skills they obtained to create employment opportunities.

Westwick College Marketing director Rehema Musa said that the college was proud to have trained various students from all over the globe.

“We intend to open more branches of our colleges across the country,” she said.

“As Westwick college, we are proud to have trained several medics who will now help the country address the alarming challenges arising from the health sector in the country.”

Students who spoke during the graduation said that, they were happy for what they have learned from the college.

“Being at this college as a mere student and now leaving as a medic is a proud thing for me,” said one student.