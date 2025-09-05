Stop the slurs, MP Osoro tells former Education CS Machogu 

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu was Thursday called to order with South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro accusing him of disrespect and spreading hatred.

The MP exonerated UDA affiliate legislators of instigating Machogu’s sacking from the government saying President William Ruto goes for merit in hiring his executives.

Osoro said the slurs allegedly being peddled by the former Nyaribari Masaba MP were only helpful in undermining unity and the community’s development agenda.

“Respect is mutual. We will not allow anyone — even those who previously held high offices — to impose themselves on the people or speak on behalf of the region without engaging local leadership constructively, ” Osoro said.

He said the war of words between Machogu and Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda was indication of his intent to sow seeds of discord in his quest for governorship.

“It strikes a low cord for a leader of his political experience to abuse other leaders on account of their heritage, race or origin,” stated Osoro.

The MP was speaking during a function at Nyanguru in Nyaribari Chache.

Osoro emphasized that the time for political chest-thumping was over and urged leaders to work together for the benefit of their constituents.

“We respect the roles everyone has played in government, but politics is about the people. If you want to lead, come to the ground and engage with them — not from boardrooms or press conferences,” he added.

The spat underscores an intensifying power struggle in Kisii politics, as former and current leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Host MP Jhanda called on residents to remain steadfast in their support of the current government, saying ongoing development projects and policy reforms are already bearing fruit.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education across the constituency and beyond.

“This government has laid the foundation for long-term growth. We are seeing real changes — roads being built, hospitals equipped, and our youth getting opportunities,” said the legislator.

The legislator further cautioned the constituents against being swayed by opposition narratives, insisting that patience and unity were key as the country works through economic recovery and structural reforms.