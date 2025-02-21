Storm Hunter Siblings: Get to Know Baden

Storm Hunter, an accomplished Australian professional tennis player, was born on August 11, 1994.

She has made a significant mark in the sport, particularly in doubles, where she achieved a career-high ranking of world No. 1 on November 6, 2023.

Hunter’s career is highlighted by her Grand Slam success, notably winning her first title in mixed doubles at the 2022 US Open.

Throughout her career, she has secured eight WTA doubles titles and multiple ITF titles. Additionally, she represented Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, reaching the quarterfinals in women’s doubles.

After recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in April 2024, Hunter announced her comeback to the WTA Tour in early 2025.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Storm has one sibling, a brother named Baden.

Baden serves in the army, continuing the family’s military tradition, as both of their parents have backgrounds in the navy.

Their mother, Genene Sanders, is a ship steward in the Australian Defence Force, while their father, Michael Sanders, worked in the submarine sector of the Royal Australian Navy.

Career

Hunter began her tennis journey at a young age, competing in junior circuits before transitioning to the professional stage.

She made her debut on the ITF Junior Circuit in December 2007 and entered the senior circuit in November 2008.

Her early years were marked by determination and steady progress, culminating in her first professional tournament victory in February 2013.

Her breakthrough moment came in 2017 when she won her first WTA doubles title at the Aegon Open in Nottingham, partnering with fellow Australian Monique Adamczak.

This victory was a significant milestone, establishing Hunter as a promising force in doubles tennis and showcasing her ability to compete at an international level.

From there, she steadily built her career, gaining recognition for her skills and versatility on the court.

One of the defining achievements of Hunter’s career occurred at the 2022 US Open, where she captured her first Grand Slam title in mixed doubles alongside John Peers.

This triumph not only elevated her status as a top-tier player but also demonstrated her ability to perform under pressure at the highest levels of competition.

Hunter has also enjoyed consistent success on the WTA Tour. As of early 2025, she has won eight WTA doubles titles and one doubles title on the WTA Challenger Tour.

The year 2023 was particularly notable for her, as she claimed two prestigious WTA 1000 titles and reached the finals of Wimbledon in doubles.

Her hard work and dedication culminated in a historic moment on November 6, 2023, when she achieved the world No. 1 ranking in doubles.

In addition to her success on the professional circuit, Hunter represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 (postponed from 2020).

Competing in women’s doubles, she advanced to the quarterfinals, showcasing her ability to perform on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.

Her Olympic performance added another highlight to an already impressive career.

Despite facing setbacks, such as an Achilles injury sustained in April 2024, Hunter has shown remarkable determination.

After taking time off to recover, she announced her return to competition in early 2025, signaling her readiness to continue competing at an elite level.

Accolades

Hunter reached a significant milestone on November 6, 2023, when she became the world No. 1 in doubles, making her the third Australian woman to hold this prestigious ranking.

In addition to her doubles success, Hunter has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 119, achieved on October 18, 2021.

Her Grand Slam accomplishments include winning her first title in mixed doubles at the 2022 US Open. Over her career, she has secured eight doubles titles on the WTA Tour and one doubles title on the WTA Challenger Tour.

Furthermore, Hunter has claimed three singles titles and twenty-one doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit.

Hunter’s journey also includes representing Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, where she reached the quarterfinals in women’s doubles.

Her career prize money totals approximately $2.74 million (AU$4.12 million), reflecting her success and consistency on the professional circuit.