Sudan’s RSF Declares Readiness For Peace Talks To End Conflict

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan have announced their readiness to engage in peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the RSF, Head of RSF delegation Omer Hamdan Ahmed emphasized the group’s commitment to peace, justice, and democratic governance.

The RSF, established in 2013, initially focused on safeguarding Sudan’s sovereignty and protecting its borders.

Over the years, it has played a significant role in combating armed groups, curbing illegal migration, and rescuing victims of human trafficking.

Ahmed recounted the RSF’s involvement in Sudan’s political transition, highlighting their pivotal role in the 2018-2019 revolution that ended the 30-year rule of Omar al-Bashir.

“The RSF joined the people of Sudan to bring an end to one of the bloodiest regimes in African history,” he stated.

The RSF also supported the transitional civilian government led by Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, including signing the Juba Peace Agreement, which aimed to address Sudan’s longstanding conflicts. However, the democratic transition was disrupted by the October 2021 coup, which derailed progress.

Despite this setback, he said the RSF remained committed to democratic reforms, including military and security restructuring and creating a unified national army.

In March 2023, the RSF signed a framework agreement on these principles, with plans for a final accord in April.

However, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) leadership reneged on the agreement, leading to the outbreak of war on April 15.

The conflict, which began with an SAF attack on RSF positions in Khartoum, has since claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions, and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.

The RSF accused the SAF of obstructing humanitarian aid and worsening civilian suffering in areas under its control.

Ahmed reiterated the RSF’s call for a nationwide ceasefire and a comprehensive political process to address Sudan’s deep-rooted issues.

“Ending this war requires dialogue and commitment from all parties to build a peaceful and democratic nation,” he said.

The RSF has engaged in peace initiatives, including humanitarian commitments during UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, even in the absence of SAF participation.

Ahmed confirmed the group’s openness to regional and international efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition.

Despite controlling significant territories, including parts of Darfur, Khartoum, and Kordofan, the RSF pledged to support safe corridors for civilians and aid workers.

“We stand ready to engage in inclusive talks to end this war and build a stable Sudan,” Ahmed affirmed.