SUPKEM Warns Against Political Friction, Calls for Focus on National Development

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) has urged the government and opposition to tone down political tensions and prioritise national development, ethnic harmony and ethical leadership.

In a statement following its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which ended on October 14 at Weston Hotel in Nairobi, SUPKEM warned that prolonged political friction could undermine national cohesion and divert attention from the challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

SUPKEM Chairperson Al-Hajj Hassan Kirua Ole Naado said the meeting took place at a critical moment in Kenya’s political trajectory, amid emerging political realignments, economic pressures and rhetoric threatening national unity.

“As a Council, we have keenly observed the emerging political realignments, the economic pressures facing everyday citizens, and the toxic rhetoric that occasionally threatens our national cohesion. We note with concern that political self-preservation often takes precedence over public service, leaving the vulnerable sections of our society exposed to economic hardship and social fragmentation,” Ole Naado said.

He emphasised that political leadership should be guided by accountability, integrity and a commitment to serving the public.

“True leadership is a trust (Amanah) from the Almighty Allah, and those who hold power must account not just to the electorates, but ultimately to the Creator. Kenya cannot afford the luxury of endless political friction at the expense of national development, ethnic harmony, and ethical governance,” he said.

The council called on the ruling administration and opposition to build a principled consensus on key national challenges, including the rising cost of living, healthcare reforms and youth unemployment.

SUPKEM said cooperation between political leaders should focus on addressing citizens’ needs rather than negotiating political deals for power-sharing.

The organisation also condemned political strategies that exploit ethnic or religious divisions, urging leaders to avoid aggressive and inflammatory language that could threaten peace and national cohesion.

The Muslim umbrella body called for greater transparency and integrity in the management of public resources, warning that corruption undermines society and weakens public trust in leadership.

It urged the government to strengthen accountability mechanisms and ensure that independent oversight institutions are respected and allowed to carry out their mandates.

“We demand that independent oversight institutions be strengthened and respected,” the statement said.

SUPKEM’s AGM brought together delegates, scholars and leaders from Muslim organisations across all 47 counties to review the council’s institutional progress, strengthen governance and discuss its role in Kenya’s social and political affairs.