Supreme Court declines to hear lawyer from Ahmednasir’s firm

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving the firm of Ahmednasir Advocates LLP due to its previous ruling on recusal.

The court said its decision of January 23, 2024, in Petition No. 17 of 2022, where all justices recused themselves from hearing cases filed by the firm remains effective.

“The reason for recusal was well-stated, it is because of the senior counsel’s persistent and unsubstantiated attacks with the aim of damaging the reputation of the members of the court,” ruled the court.

Chief justice Martha Koome while addressing the plea by a lawyer from Ahmednasir’s firm to represent the client, said the ban is still in force against the firm of Ahmednasir Advocates as long as they remain on record for the appellant.

Consequently, the court directed the petitioner to clarify her position within 14 days, either by appointing new counsel or appearing in person.

The registrar was directed to issue a notice to the petitioner for this purpose.

The court further ruled that failure to appear before the registrar within the stipulated timeframe would result in the automatic vacation of existing stay orders, with the matter being listed for hearing in the next session.

“We direct the Registrar issue to a notice to the petitioner to appear within 14 days to indicate how he wishes to proceed with the matter in the event that he has not dealt with presentation the order of stay issued will stand vacated automatically,” court directed.

Ahmednasir has been at loggerheads with the court over various issues.

He and other lawyers have accused the court of graft. A petition has been before the Judicial Service Commission against the judges.