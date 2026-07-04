Supreme Court to Begin August Recess on August 1

The Supreme Court will begin its annual August recess on Saturday, August 1, 2026, Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced.

In a Gazette Notice dated July 3, 2026, Koome said the recess will run until Tuesday, September 15, 2026, both days inclusive.

She noted that a duty judge will remain available throughout the recess to hear and determine urgent matters requiring the court’s attention.

Despite the recess, the Supreme Court Registry will continue to operate and remain open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on all weekdays, except public holidays.

In a separate Gazette Notice, the Chief Justice also appointed Senior Principal Magistrate Stephen Jalang’o as an adjudicator under the relevant Act at the Milimani Small Claims Court in Nairobi County.

Jalang’o will serve in the position for a period of 12 months, with effect from July 1, 2026.