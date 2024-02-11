Surge in AI-Generated Misinformation Poses Threat to African Peacekeeping Efforts

In a recent study, it has been revealed that there has been a significant surge in the spread of misinformation attributed to artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year, posing a threat to international peacekeeping operations in Africa. Experts are alarmed by the increasing number of websites—over 675 at last count—publishing what they term as “unreliable” news articles generated by AI, presenting false information as authentic.

NewsGuard, a misinformation monitoring group, has identified these sites, revealing that AI-generated content is being published in 15 languages across platforms that appear to be credible sources of information. Importantly, these sites operate with minimal human oversight, relying heavily on AI bots for content creation, which raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the information being disseminated.

The surge in AI-generated misinformation is underscored by a sharp increase in the number of websites presenting such content, growing from 49 in May 2023 to over 600 by the end of the year. These sites generate revenue through advertising by global brands, facilitated by Google Ads, despite the platform’s policy prohibiting ads on sites with non-original content, as highlighted by NewsGuard.

Generative AI, the technology behind these false reports, utilizes internet data to create entirely artificial text, video, and audio content with minimal human involvement. This technology enables rapid translation of content across languages, making it easy for misinformation to be widely disseminated online and shared across various social media platforms.

Experts emphasize that disinformation actors exploit algorithms designed to prioritize outrage and user engagement, simultaneously limiting the spread of accurate information. AI-generated falsehoods often include claims aimed at inciting violent responses, such as spreading misinformation about the death of key leaders.

United Nations peacekeepers, particularly those deployed in Africa, have become frequent targets of AI-generated falsehoods. A recent survey revealed that more than 70% of peacekeepers experienced severe disruptions due to misinformation and disinformation, jeopardizing the safety of both staff and civilians involved in peacekeeping operations.

In response to these challenges, peacekeepers have mobilized a “digital army” comprising smartphone and social media users to counteract false claims. However, the impact of AI-generated misinformation persists, as demonstrated by disinformation campaigns targeting U.N. peacekeeping missions in Africa during 2023.

The proliferation of AI-generated misinformation aligns with a global decline in trust for government and media information sources. The Reuters Digital News Report 2023 indicates that individuals increasingly rely on information shared by friends, family, and social media platforms like TikTok for news.

While generative AI has the potential to enhance access to information and freedom of expression, its low cost has contributed to the widespread dissemination of misinformation. Melissa Fleming, the U.N.’s communications chief, warns that AI may be used to defame individuals and escalate attacks against the U.N. and its staff, undermining the organization’s mission and public image. Addressing the challenges posed by AI-generated misinformation is crucial to ensuring the credibility and effectiveness of international peacekeeping efforts in Africa.