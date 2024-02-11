fbpx
    Japan Commits $106 Million Aid to Ukraine for Reconstruction Efforts

    Japan
    A Japanese Self-Defense Force Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit in Tokyo | REUTERS

    Japan is poised to contribute a substantial ¥15.8 billion ($106 million) in aid to Ukraine, according to reports from Kyodo News. The announcement is expected to be made during a conference scheduled for February 19 in Tokyo. This financial support will play a crucial role in the reconstruction efforts across seven key areas, including agriculture and rubble disposal, as outlined by Kyodo.

    The conference will witness the participation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal. Representatives from both governments and industries are also slated to attend, as reported by national broadcaster NHK.

    While the Cabinet Secretariat of the Nation was not available for comment beyond regular working hours, this commitment underscores Japan’s dedication to assisting Ukraine in its post-conflict recovery.

    Notably, Japan’s decision to allocate funds for reconstruction comes after the country revamped its arms export guidelines in December. The overhaul paved the way for Japan to consider shipping Patriot air defense missiles to the United States. Although Japan is still restricted from directly providing weapons to active combatants, such shipments to the U.S. could indirectly enhance Washington’s capacity to offer military aid to Kyiv.

    This significant move by Japan demonstrates its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s recovery efforts and fostering international collaboration in addressing the aftermath of conflicts.

