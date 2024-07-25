Susan Sarandon Net Worth

Susan Sarandon, an American actress, boasts a net worth of $60 million. Recognized as one of her generation’s most successful actresses, Sarandon has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Additionally, she co-founded SPiN, an international chain of table tennis clubs and bars.

Early Life

Susan Abigail Tomalin was born on October 4, 1946, in New York City and raised in New Jersey. She attended Catholic schools and later graduated from The Catholic University of America with a BA in drama. Sarandon worked various jobs, including as a hairdresser and house cleaner, to support herself during college. She met and married Chris Sarandon during this time, adopting his surname as her stage name even after their divorce.

Career

Sarandon’s acting journey began in the 1970s, with diverse roles leading to her breakthrough in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975). This performance showcased her versatility and willingness to embrace unconventional characters. The 1980s saw her earning critical acclaim, particularly for her role in “Atlantic City” (1980), which garnered her first Academy Award nomination.

The 1990s marked a pinnacle in Sarandon’s career. Her iconic role in “Thelma & Louise” (1991) became a symbol of female empowerment, solidifying her status as a leading actress in Hollywood. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as a nun in “Dead Man Walking” (1995), further establishing her as a profound and talented actress.

Diverse Roles

Sarandon’s filmography reflects her personal beliefs and activism, often portraying strong, independent women. She has excelled in various genres, from drama to comedy and action, earning multiple awards and nominations. Her collaborations with renowned directors and actors have cemented her reputation as a versatile performer.

In recent years, Sarandon has taken on challenging roles in both film and television, with critically acclaimed performances in TV series and miniseries showcasing her adaptability.

Film Career

Sarandon’s film debut was in 1970’s “Joe,” followed by roles in soap operas such as “A World Apart” and “Search for Tomorrow.” Her performance in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) led to prominent roles in films like “The Great Waldo Pepper” and “Pretty Baby.” By the early 1980s, she earned Academy Award nominations for her roles in films like “Atlantic City.”

The late 1980s saw Sarandon making a name for herself with a critically acclaimed performance in “Bull Durham” (1988). She continued to impress critics in the 1990s with roles in “Thelma & Louise,” “Lorenzo’s Oil,” and “The Client,” winning an Academy Award for “Dead Man Walking” in 1995. Sarandon also starred in notable films like “White Palace,” “Stepmom,” “Little Women,” and “Anywhere But Here.”

In the 2000s, she continued to be a force in Hollywood with roles in “Igby Goes Down,” “Bernard and Doris,” “The Banger Sisters,” “Shall We Dance,” “Alfie,” “Romance & Cigarettes,” “Elizabethtown,” and “Enchanted.” One of her most notable films was “Lovely Bones” (2009), a supernatural thriller directed by Peter Jackson.

Sarandon has also made numerous television appearances, guest-starring in shows like “Friends,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “30 Rock,” and “Rescue Me.” She has voiced characters in “The Simpsons” and narrated over 24 documentaries.

Activism

Sarandon is known for her political and social activism, participating in various anti-war movements and supporting civil rights causes. She has been a vocal critic of several presidents and presidential nominees and has supported figures like Bernie Sanders. She campaigns against the death penalty and uses her platform to advocate for change.

SPiN

In 2009, Sarandon co-founded the table tennis franchise SPiN with Jonathan Bricklin and three other partners. SPiN quickly gained popularity for its unique blend of socializing and table tennis, expanding to locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, and Chicago. The club’s success was bolstered by Sarandon’s star power and her vision for an inclusive, fun environment.

Susan Sarandon Relationships

Sarandon’s first marriage to Chris Sarandon ended in 1979. She later had a daughter, Eva Amurri, with filmmaker Franco Amurri. From 1988 to 2009, she was in a long-term relationship with Tim Robbins, with whom she had two sons. After breaking up with Robbins, she dated Jonathan Bricklin for six years.

Real Estate

Following her split from Tim Robbins, Sarandon paid $3.2 million to gain full ownership of their six-bedroom duplex in Chelsea, Manhattan. She also purchased a $1.75-million penthouse in Greenwich Village. In July 2020, she listed the Chelsea duplex for $7.9 million. Additionally, Sarandon owns an apartment in Brooklyn, purchased for $900,000 in 2012 from artist Danny Simmons.

