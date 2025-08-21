Suspect Arrested In Forged Yellow Card Scandal Linked To JKIA Smuggling

Detectives have arrested a suspect believed to be behind forged yellow fever cards recovered from six Somali nationals intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) earlier this month.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Wednesday, August 20, that officers from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) apprehended 28-year-old Desmond Omollo Ogutu in Clayworks, Kasarani, Nairobi County, after acting on credible intelligence.

“The arrest took place in Claywork area of Kasarani, Nairobi County, where detectives acted on credible leads, taking the suspect into custody,” the DCI said in a statement.

A search at Ogutu’s house unearthed dozens of fake medical documents and stamps. Among them were counterfeit stamps for Port Health Services at Wilson Airport, a fake seal of a Port Health officer, and stamps marked “Injectable Polio Vaccine” and “Stamaril Pasteur.”

Detectives also found stamps branded “Gertrude Children’s Hospital” and “Dr. Desmond Ogutu,” alongside 274 blank International Certificates of Vaccination and 91 single-dose vaccination cards.

Investigators linked the items to the forged yellow fever cards recovered from the six Somali nationals on August 8, 2025, who were being smuggled to Libya via Egypt.

Ogutu was arraigned before Kahawa Law Courts for custodial orders, but the session was adjourned after his lawyer failed to log in on time for the virtual hearing.

He is currently being held at Muthaiga Police Station, with the case scheduled for mention later today.