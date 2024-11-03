Suspect Behind Brutal Murder of Three Eastleigh Women Arrested in the City

A prime suspect believed to be behind the brutal murder of family members – a mother, daughter and 12-year-old niece – was arrested Sunday in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Hashim Dagane Muhumed has been hiding in Eastleigh for weeks even as detectives extended his search to Somalia and Ethiopia.

Investigations show Hashim Dagane Muhumed is from Ethiopia’s Somalia region and had illegally obtained a Kenyan identification card.

He also served as a regional police officer in Ethiopia before he was arrested and jailed over claims of murder of his wife.

He later fled to Kenya where he set up a base and started a taxi business in Eastleigh and Parklands.

Hashim was wanted for grilling over the murder of Amina Abdirashid, her aunt, Waris Dahabo Daud, and her niece, Nusayba Abdi Mohammed from Eastleigh in Nairobi.

Police believe he knew the slain women and has been involved in extortion business in the city in the past.

After his arrest, he was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for further identification and grilling, police said they have lined up many charges against him.

Investigations have established that Hashim, 34, was driving the Nissan Note car captured on CCTV cameras picking the victims from their Eastleigh home on October 21, 2024, hours before their bodies were discovered scattered at various locations.

The vehicle was also found abandoned at Wakulima Market near ENA Coach stage and towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, further linking Hashim Dagane to the killings.

Police had appealed for public to help in tracking the suspect. Informers told police he was hold up in Eastleigh until Sunday November 3 when they found him.

He has been placed at the crime scene of a house where the women were brutally murdered.

Hashim is said to have called relatives of the slain women demanding ransom for their release.

Police said preliminary investigations show the three were killed in a dispute over a ransom demand by their abductors.

Another accomplice was arrested over the murder and taken to court where police were allowed to hold him for more days as investigations go on.

Detectives are talking to a woman who claims she was abducted and detained with the three slain women.

The woman alleged she was also abducted by the same killers of the three slain women.

She alleges that she was abducted along with the three victims and was held in the same room where they were locked up for hours.

She told police she heard the killers argue the slain women had identified them which was dangerous and would expose them.

The abductors, according to the woman, demanded a ransom to release them, and her family managed to raise USD7,000 (Sh1 million), which was deposited into an Ethiopian bank account.

The Ethiopian authorities have been contacted for help.

On October 21 Waris Dahabo Daud Said, 38, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, 22 and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, 12 went missing before their bodies with stab wounds were discovered on October 22, 2024 at around 6 am at different locations.

The bodies of Nusayba, Amina and Dahabo were found at Bahati in Makadara, 6th Avenue Parklands and Khyumbi, in Machakos respectively, with the hands of Dohabo chopped off.

On October 23, two human hands were recovered at South C along Five-Star Road, police said.

A postmortem exercise conducted on the bodies of the women on Friday October 25 show Waris had her neck severed, her hands chopped off and was tortured.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Amina Abdirashid Dahir died of a stabbing.

He added Nusayba Abdi Mohammed died out of smothering.