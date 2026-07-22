Suspect escapes with police pistol after struggle during arrest in Murang’a

Police launched a major manhunt after a suspect allegedly grabbed a police officer’s firearm and escaped during an attempted arrest in Murang’a South Sub-County.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 5:00 p.m. in the Wempa area under Kenol Police Station.

The drama began after officers from Wempa Police Post received a report from the manager of Mwangalia Farm, that about 15 suspected goons had invaded the farm, assaulted a security guard and stolen eight corrugated iron sheets.

As officers responded to the complaint, they received information that the stolen iron sheets had already been sold to a scrap metal dealer in Brooms Village.

When the officers arrived at the scrap yard, they were informed that the suspects had fled after selling the iron sheets and were sharing the proceeds at one of their houses nearby.

The officers tracked down the suspects and attempted to arrest them outside the house. During the confrontation, one of the suspects allegedly wrestled with a police offcier, causing the officer to fall to the ground.

In the struggle, the officer’s Duma pistol, loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, fell to the ground. The suspect allegedly grabbed the firearm and fled into a nearby thicket.

Police officers pursued the suspect and fired three rounds in an attempt to stop him, but he escaped with the weapon.

Senior officers, including the Murang’a South Sub-County Police Commander, the DCIO Murang’a South, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kenol, and a team from the Murang’a County Police Headquarters led by the County Police Commander (CPC) and County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO), visited the scene and coordinated a search operation.

One suspect, was arrested and remains in police custody as detectives investigate the incident and intensify efforts to recover the stolen firearm and apprehend the fleeing suspect.