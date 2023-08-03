Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Policewoman in Kajiado Arrested in Mathare

A suspect who stabbed and killed a policewoman in her house in Umasaini area, Mashruu, Kajiado County was arrested hours later in Nairobi.

The suspect was arrested in Mathare slums where he was hiding hours after he had escaped from the scene of crime.

Locals in the slum saw him and alerted police on Thursday before they arrested him, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

Bungei said the suspect will be sent to Mashru where he will be processed for arraignment. He identified the suspect as John Mutinda.

The body of constable Dianah Mwende attached to the Railways police SGR Emali was found in the house on Wednesday, August 2 night after the murder incident, police said.

She had been stabbed in the neck and face and left in a pool of blood, witnesses and police said.

A suspect behind the murder incident escaped from the scene while armed with the killer weapon- a knife-, police said.

He was later arrested.

Mwende’s body had stab wounds in the neck, and face at the time police arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a young man come from the plot where the officer stayed holding a knife and ran away.

Their efforts to catch him did not bear fruits, police said.

The body was moved to Kilome Nursing and Maternity Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy and other police procedures as the hunt for the suspect goes on.

Police suspect a love triangle as the motive behind the incident even as the probe goes on.

