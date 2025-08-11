Suspect found dead in police cells in Kakamega after suspected suicide

A suspect who was being detained over claims of assault was found dead in a police cell in Kakamega County after a suspected suicide mission.

The incident happened at Bundonga police post in Navakholo on Saturday August 9 evening. The body of Raymond Nachibati Wawire was found hanging on the rafters of the cell with a tracksuit string tied around his neck.

He had been arrested for assault. This is after he allegedly assaulted his wife at a nearby shopping centre. Senior police officers visited the post when the news of the suicide spread. They announced the local Independent Policing Oversight Authority officials had been informed to join the probe into the incident.

The body was moved to the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Such incidents must be reported to IPOA for action.

Meanwhile, police are investigating murder in an incident where a man succumbed to assault injuries in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Christopher Wambua told officials at a hospital he was assaulted by his son over a dispute over money that the assailant wanted.

Wambua was busy working at the Muyeye Handcraft when he was assaulted by his son in a dispute over the said money using a wooden stick.

He sustained head injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, police said. The son was arrested over the August 9 incident, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

He was on Monday August 11 expected in court over the murder incident, police said.