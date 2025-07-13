Suspect in fatal stabbing of cop in Migori arrested attempting to flee to Tanzania

A suspect linked to the fatal stabbing of a policeman outside a bar in Muhuru Bay, Nyatike, Migori County was arrested at the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Police said one Fredrick Okinyi alias Boy, 25 was arrested at Kona 7 Trading Center while trying to cross to Tanzania.

This was almost 15 hours after he had stabbed the policeman and killed him in the same area.

The area is near the main Kenya-Tanzania border.

He is on Monday expected in court over the murder, police said.

Constable Gilbert Kibet was attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority Muhuru Bay Station was stabbed and killed over unclear reasons, police said.

His body was on Friday July 11 found outside a bar long after his attack at about 4 am.

Blood was oozing from the neck where he had been attacked, police said.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police said the victim was stabbed at the left side of the neck by the assailant who fled the scene. The body, which had a stab wound on the neck moved to the Migori Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. According to police, the murder weapon, which was a broken bottle was recovered at the scene.

It is not clear what prompted the attack.