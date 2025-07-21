Suspect in SIM swap fraud targeting OCS Talaam arrested, detained for 7 days

A man linked to a SIM swap fraud syndicate that allegedly targeted a former Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Central Police Station, Samson Talaam was arrested in a police probe.

Brian Ronoh Kiprotich was produced in a Nairobi court which ordered his detention for a week to allow police investigations into the crime.

The State, through Inspector Nickson Kileunga, applied on Monday, July 21, to have Kiprotich held in custody to allow for further investigations into what authorities describe as a complex cybercrime involving identity theft and fraud.

In an affidavit filed before Principal Magistrate Carolyne Nyaguthii, investigators said the suspect unlawfully accessed two mobile numbers registered to Talaam and, together with others, used them to impersonate the police officer and solicit money from the public.

The alleged crimes are being investigated under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act and the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act.

Offences under probe include unauthorised interception of computer services, computer fraud, and engaging in organised criminal activity.

According to court documents, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) lodged a complaint on June 19, 2025, after discovering that the two numbers had been fraudulently SIM-swapped.

One of the numbers had already been seized by IPOA on June 15 for forensic examination.

The prosecution told the court that detectives require more time to recover electronic devices, conduct a forensic analysis, and take statements from key witnesses.

They also argued that the suspect poses a flight risk and may interfere with the ongoing probe if released.

While the State had sought a 14-day detention at Muthaiga Police Station, the court instead ordered that the suspect be held at Mbagathi Hospital for seven days to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to complete the investigation

Talaam is in custody alongside five other suspects in connection with the murder of teacher Albert Ojwang while in custody at the Nairobi Central Police Station.

According to lawyer Danstan Omari, the phone was submitted to IPOA as an institution, not to any individual officer.

“This falls squarely under IPOA’s jurisdiction,” said Omari.

“But since the alleged misuse occurred while the phone was in their possession, the DCI must now handle the criminal aspect of the case, in line with Articles 244 and 245 of the Constitution.”

Omari added that he had instructions from his client demanding that IPOA step aside to allow for impartial investigations.

“The IPOA offices are now part of a crime scene. The DCI knows what must be done,” he stated.

However, the prosecution dismissed calls for IPOA officials to step aside, calling such demands legally unfounded.

“There is a clear constitutional process for removing IPOA officials. Demanding their exit now is premature and unnecessary,” he said.

IPOA confirmed that the mobile device is securely in the hands of its forensic experts.

“The Authority has also written to DCI to look into the allegations made which have yet to be substantiated” IPOA said.

Two witnesses have already recorded statements.