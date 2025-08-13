Suspect lynched after killing a woman in dispute over family trees in Kisii  

A suspect was attacked and killed by a mob moments after he had slashed to death a woman in a dispute over family trees in Kegochi village, Nyamache, Kisii County.

The man had earlier attacked and killed his sister-in-law, identified as Teresa Abel, 43, in a confrontation at their home on Monday evening, police said.

The murder was prompted after the father of the assailant stopped him from cutting his trees. This was after the father reported him to the local chief, who, in turn, went and warned the assailant against cutting the trees until the dispute is solved.

According to the police, the assailant confronted the father at their home demanding answers on why he had been stopped from cutting the trees.

It was then that Teresa went to see the father-in-law who was sickly oblivious of the tension that was building up. The assailant, unprovoked, attacked and slashed her in the neck killing her.

According to police, Abraham Nyagaka, 40 tried to escape the scene after attacking the woman but was chased by a mob which responded to the screams of the assaulted woman.

He was caught up a few meters away and stoned to death, police said.

Police visited the scene and moved both bodies to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Malindi, Kilifi County, a man was found murdered and his body dumped on the roadside in the Sea Breeze area.

He was identified as Abedi Said Dhidha, 69. He was found lying dead with visible injuries and blood oozing from the mouth.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

Police said they are talking to various sources to establish the motive and those behind the same.