Suspect Nabbed with Sh497,000 Moments After Stealing from Fast-food Joint in Marsabit

A suspect who stole Sh500,000 from his employer was arrested hours later while fleeing along Isiolo-Marsabit Highway.

Police said they recovered Sh497,350 from the suspect as he fled in a saloon car.

A report had been made on March 31 that the man had stolen from a fast food joint and escaped.

The owner of the joint in Wamba told police the suspect who was her employee was missing prompting a police search.

A day later, the man was found on board a saloon car at Kalama along Isiolo-Marsabit Highway and found with the money.

He said he had used the missing cash for his personal needs.

The money was returned to the owner after being photographed and processed while the suspect is expected in court to face stealing charges.

Elsewhere, police in Rapogi Police Post arrested one suspect and recovered a pistol from him.

Police said the man was wanted by Uriri Police Station in Migori for the offence of stealing.

A Gerstenberge and Eberwein German Model 6 pistol was found on him. The suspect will be charged in court with stealing and illegal possession of a gun, police said.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise in the area amid a campaign to address the trend.