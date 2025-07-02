Suspected cannibal lynched in Bobasi after shocking murder

Tension has gripped a village in Nyacheki, Bobasi in Kisii County after an irate mob lynched a man suspected of killing his wife and allegedly feasting on her flesh in a chilling case that has left residents in shock.

According to local authorities, the suspect only identified as Ogoro had also been feeding his two children of the flesh.

A villager also said he often prepared meat for them when they visited him and scarcely suspected he was cooking the remains of his wife.

Ogoro is suspected to had also slaughtered his first wife before later remarrying.

He was mentally unstable and hooked on drugs, villagers claimed.

On Tuesday, horrified and unable to contain their anger, the enraged villagers descended on him with crude weapons, killing him on the spot before setting his body ablaze.

“We were too shocked to comprehend what we were seeing. It’s something straight out of a horror movie,” said John Omobasi, a resident, still shaken by the incident.

The wife had disappeared two months ago only for the remains to be discovered stashed inside a sack in the couple’s house.

Those who spoke to journalists described the incident as horrifying and like a movie

Police from Nyangusu later took the bodies for preservation in Nyamache as investigations continue.

Local leaders have called for calm and urged the community to allow law enforcement to conduct thorough investigations.

“We understand the public outrage, but taking the law into your own hands only worsens the situation,” said the area chief.