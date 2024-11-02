Suspected Serial Killer Arrested in Narok Town Over Murder of Six People

Homicide detectives arrested a suspected serial killer who police say has killed six people within Narok town in the last four months.

The suspect, Stephen Oloichoki alias Ololung’a, alias Musa Sapia, was arrested in a multi-agency operation that led to the recovery of several mobile phones believed to be proceeds of crime.

Police hunted down the suspect following a surge of murders reported in the area and a forensic trail of the suspect.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed said investigators forensically analyzed evidence on the murders, leading to the identification of a lethal serial killer at large. Investigators began by taking stock of the crime scenes in some of the reported cases and a critical analysis of CCTV footage which captured some of the occurrences.

Among the incidents reported to DCI Narok North was made where Linet Mmbone was robbed and injured.

The 38-year-old later succumbed to injuries.

Another violent robbery was reported under, where Wycliff Weiseku Nyanchoka was killed.

In September 2024, Joel Maina Kweri allegedly fell into the hands of the suspect. He was robbed and brutally murdered. Onyango Omollo was the fourth victim to meet his death in the same manner by the same suspect.

As the horrendous murders rocked Narok town, Hillary Leken was attacked and killed during the same period. The most recent killing linked to the suspect was that of Moses Sanigo.

A mobile phone stolen from one of the victims was a big breakthrough for investigators. Forensic data retrieved from the phone led to the arrest of the suspect.

It was established that the suspect had been sentenced to life imprisonment but was released in March 2024 after serving 15 years in prison.

About a month after his release, the lone ranger was again at the centre of bloody and deadly murders within Narok township, targeting local vendors.

A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of three of his accomplices, with police recovering several mobile phones believed to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect is said to have been using a dagger, a sword, and a Maasai rungu to cause painful deaths to his victims.

Police presented the suspect at Narok Law Courts on Thursday, and he will be detained for 21 days as investigations continue into the six murders and any other violent crimes associated with the suspect.