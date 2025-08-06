Suspected thieves raid the rural home of MP Kimani Ichungwah in Kikuyu, steal CCTV cameras 

Police are looking for suspected thieves who raided the rural home of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and stole CCTV camera installed there.

The incident happened in Kikuyu’s Mahi-Hii, Kiambu County, on July 31, but the discovery was made on August 5, police said.

Ichungwah was not at home when the incident happened, police said. The motive is also yet to be known.

Two police officers attached to the home said they discovered the cameras were missing.

They contacted an electrician handling the system maintenance who said he had not stolen them but he was able to retrieve the footage of the same.

The footage showed two young men approaching and passing the CCTV cameras and then moved to a distance of 50 metres and then went back.

One of the suspects climbed with the help of the other and was seen removing the two CCTV cameras worth valued at Sh30,000 and destroying the other one.

This was captured on July 31, 2025 at about 5 am at the fortified residence. Police from Karai police station, DCI personnel attached to Acoustics and imaging from DCI headquarters forensic laboratory visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.

Police said they are looking for the two men behind the incident for grilling and further action.

The home is among those with heavy police security since the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests over the failed Finance Bill that the MP had pushed through.

It was also targeted last June before police fought off those behind the attempt. It is not clear if the latest incident is linked to the incidents.

Police believe the two suspects were normal thieves out to make a quick kill.

There was no immediate comment from Ichung’wah over the incident. His handlers said they hope police will get those behind the incident.