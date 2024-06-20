Swae Lee Siblings: Meet Slim Jxmmi Who is Also a Rapper

Swae Lee is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown on June 7, 1993.

He is known for his wide vocal range and genre-bending style.

Swae Lee gained mainstream recognition as part of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, which he formed with his brother Slim Jxmmi.

The duo signed with EarDrummers Entertainment in 2013 and released several successful albums, including SremmLife, SremmLife 2 and SR3MM.

Swae Lee has also had a successful solo career, releasing his debut album Swaecation in 2018.

He has collaborated with various artists, including Post Malone, Ellie Goulding and Madonna, and has received numerous Grammy nominations and certifications.

Siblings

Swae Lee has a brother named Slim Jxmmi, with whom he forms the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Slim Jxmmi is known for his work with the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, alongside his brother Swae Lee. Slim Jxmmi has appeared in several films and television shows, including The First Purge, Suicide Squad and American Honey.

He has also composed music for various projects and has been involved in various collaborations with other artists.

Career

Swae Lee first gained mainstream recognition as one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, which he formed with his brother Slim Jxmmi.

The duo signed with EarDrummers Entertainment in 2013 and released several successful albums, including SremmLife, SremmLife 2 and SR3MM.

They had hit singles like No Flex Zone, No Type and Black Beatles, featuring Gucci Mane.

In 2015, Swae Lee started gaining attention as a solo artist, being featured on tracks by Mike Will Made-It, Wiz Khalifa and French Montana.

His feature on French Montana’s Unforgettable in 2017 became his first top 10 hit as a solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Swae Lee released his debut solo studio album Swaecation in 2018 as part of Rae Sremmurd’s third album SR3MM.

That same year, he had major success with the song, Sunflower, with Post Malone, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became the highest-certified song in RIAA history.

Since then, Swae Lee has continued to collaborate with various artists and release successful solo singles like Close to Me with Ellie Goulding and Diplo and Be Like That with Kane Brown and Khalid.

Also Read: Katey Sagal Siblings: The Supportive Relationship Between the Actress and Her Siblings

Awards and accolades

Swae Lee has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He has been nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Sunflower with Post Malone in 2020, as well as Best Rap Performance for Sicko Mode with Travis Scott and Drake in 2019.

At the Teen Choice Awards, Swae Lee was nominated for Choice Movie Song for Sunflower from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

He also received a nomination for Best Original Song Written for a Film for Sunflower at the World Soundtrack Awards.

Swae Lee has been recognized at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning Dance Song of the Year for Close to Me with Ellie Goulding and Diplo and Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year for Sunflower with Post Malone.

He has also received nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, American Music Awards and Music City Film Critics’ Association Awards for his work.

Dating history

Swae Lee has been in several relationships throughout his career.

He is currently expecting his first child with Victoria Kristine, whom he announced the pregnancy with through a baby shower event on August 30, 2022.

Swae Lee has also been linked to Malu Trevejo, with whom he dated in 2021.

Prior to that, he was in a relationship with Yovanna Ventura from 2018 to 2019.

He was also spotted with Marliesia Oritz from 2017 to 2018.

In addition, Swae Lee was seen with actress Taylour Paige at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscar party.

He has also shared a personal story about a past girlfriend who left him for a truck driver, which he discussed on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.